Marvion Partners with Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) for Central Park Metaverse Project

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion, a Metaverse Blockchain company and a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) for the Central Park metaverse project. This strategic partnership aims to harness the potential of innovative technologies, such as the metaverse, to promote sustainable practices and knowledge.

The Central Park metaverse project, initiated by Marvion, is a ground-breaking endeavour that aims to create an immersive and inclusive virtual environment where users can explore, interact, and engage with various sustainable initiatives. By leveraging the power of the metaverse, Marvion and CUHK are dedicated to fostering awareness and understanding of sustainable practices among a wider audience.

Prof. Carlos Lo, Director of the Centre for Business Sustainability at CUHK Business School, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "There is huge potential in using innovative technologies, such as the metaverse, to promote sustainable practices and knowledge. Therefore, we are glad to have the opportunity to take part in this Marvion Central Park metaverse project. We are looking forward to engaging in this accessible and inclusive new dimension for enhancing our business sustainability mission."

Marvion, as a pioneer in the Metaverse Blockchain space, brings its technological expertise and platform to enable the creation of the Central Park metaverse. With their innovative blockchain solutions, Marvion is redefining digital ownership and engagement, providing a seamless and immersive experience for users.

The collaboration between Marvion and CUHK will combine Marvion's cutting-edge technology with CUHK's academic insights and expertise in business sustainability. This partnership will enrich the content and experiences within the Central Park metaverse, ensuring that it reflects the latest knowledge and practices in the field of sustainability and provides an educational and interactive space for users to learn and engage with sustainable initiatives. The Central Park metaverse project represents a significant step forward in utilizing the metaverse to drive sustainable practices and education.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a global company headquartered in Singapore. It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

  • A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.
  • Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.
  • Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.
  • Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

