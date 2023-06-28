Audacy will extend digital distribution of its 250+ stations and entire podcast library to TuneIn, a leading live streaming service providing hundreds of home, car and portable device integrations. The partnership bolsters the reach of Audacy’s premium live local music, news and sports content, as well as its award-winning collection of podcast titles, by expanding availability to over 200 additional platforms and connected vehicles and devices, including Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, Bose, Samsung and Xbox, as well as on the TuneIn mobile app and TuneIn.com.

TuneIn users will now have access to Audacy brands like WFAN, America’s No. 1 sports radio station, 1010 WINS, the most-listened-to news radio station in the country, the world-famous KROQ and thousands of titles from award-winning podcast studios Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios and 2400Sports. The agreement will also give Audacy access to TuneIn’s advertising supply and bring select TuneIn original content to the Audacy digital platform.

“Streaming of AM/FM Radio is one of the fastest growing segments of all digital audio today. As consumer demand for Audacy’s best-in-class local audio content continues to increase, we’re committed to meeting the listener wherever they wish to consume, and we’re delighted to expand the availability of our unique live sports, news, and personality-driven audio content to over 200 new TuneIn-supported platforms,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer and President of Podcast and Streaming, Audacy. “We’re equally thrilled to welcome TuneIn’s premium exclusive content to the Audacy digital platform.”

“We’re very pleased that Audacy has selected TuneIn to extend its digital reach and monetization capabilities,” said Rich Stern, Chief Executive Officer, TuneIn. “Audacy and TuneIn together bring consumers the nation’s most coveted Audio talent, including Garth Brooks, Tom Hanks, Boomer Esiason, Katie Neal and Bru, podcasts like “Fly on the Wall” with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Amy Poehler’s “Say More with Dr. Sheila” and “HBO’s Succession Podcast.”

The partnership also unlocks new monetization opportunities for Audacy and TuneIn’s advertising partners, leveraging the companies’ collective scale, precision targeting and analytics capabilities.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD; OTC: AUDA) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp), Twitter (@AudacyCorp), LinkedIn (@Audacy-Inc) and Instagram (@lifeataudacy).

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 80 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations, and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also unlock exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg Media, as well as commercial-free music channels for every mood and activity. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621274851/en/