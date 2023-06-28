GREENWICH, Conn., and LONDON, U.K., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the global rebranding of its consumer electronics repair services, including the businesses gained through the Clipper acquisition — ServiceCare, RepairTech and CE Repair Services — as GXO ServiceTech and its plans to expand the scale and scope of the service offering across Europe and North America, including France, Italy, Poland and the U.S.



GXO ServiceTech is part of GXO’s reverse logistics capabilities, which delivered 18% organic growth in the first quarter of 2023.

“The technical repair capabilities we gained through the Clipper acquisition give GXO unrivalled expertise in the consumer electronics service sector,” said Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO. “Bringing all of our electronics repair services together as GXO ServiceTech gives us a tremendous foundation from which to strategically expand the service offering and the markets we serve.”

GXO ServiceTech currently operates from multiple sites in the U.K., Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, fulfilling direct-to-consumer and retail orders, repairs and returns. In 2022, GXO ServiceTech repaired more than 1.5 million consumer electronics devices, including laptops, televisions, displays, and mobile and gaming devices as well as home appliances. Its accreditations with leading manufacturers ensure customers receive accredited repairs, using genuine parts and approved software and diagnostic tools.

The GXO ServiceTech offering includes:

Repairs, refurbishment, upgrades and returns management

Warranty management

Data cleansing and safe disposals

Warehousing, logistics and delivery

Certified disposals and resale

“For more than two decades, we have offered a unique and unrivalled end-to-end solution that is in high demand,” said Richard Costello, Managing Director, GXO ServiceTech. “With industry return rates at 40%, our expertise in B2B returns and B2C services for retailers and manufacturers is driving significant benefits for our customers and helping foster a more environmentally sustainable supply chain. Bringing GXO’s capabilities and these business units together as one offering gives us capabilities, coverage and capacity that few can match.”

GXO ServiceTech will launch a marketing campaign and website in the third quarter. There is no change for current customers.

To watch a short video of GXO ServiceTech’s capabilities, click here.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA.

