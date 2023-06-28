BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) ( SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its improved platform UI, springbig.io . The new platform UI maintains the same efficient functionality while optimizing navigation and organization and incorporating two new features: email reporting and the Brands Marketplace Caddie:



Email reporting: An extension of springbig’s robust campaign reports, retailers will now have access to a full suite of email reporting capabilities

An extension of springbig’s robust campaign reports, retailers will now have access to a full suite of email reporting capabilities Brands Marketplace Caddie: The Brands Marketplace Caddie is an exciting tool that leverages AI to give retailers insight into whether a brand within the Brands Marketplace is a good fit for their dispensary.

Additionally, springbig has deployed a VIP points functionality to its newly-launched Subscription Loyalty Service, which utilizes springbig’s catalog of advanced marketing tools to power a retailer’s subscriber experience and inspire higher engagement. The service’s new VIP points multiplier functionality allows merchants to give VIP subscribers an optional and exclusive points multiplier. Other updates enable retailers to add a free subscription prompt within their stashboard images, allowing customers to subscribe to their program directly.

“After the exciting launch of the Subscription Loyalty Service last week, we are continuing to evolve our solutions to even further improve user experience,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “springbig’s updated user interface provides efficient, specific options for retailers to organize their reports, while new features give users more tools to customize their experience. Overall, these updated solutions power premium opportunities for retailers to engage with their customers while effectively keeping track of their reports.”

Other updates included in today’s launch include, in the organization of reports, the "reports" dropdown now includes the bulk of reporting options, such as check-in, member status, credit usage and campaign performance reports. The “advanced reports” dropdown now includes impact and inquiry reports. Customer profile pages have changed slightly to make them more intuitive and valuable for retailers.

For more information regarding springbig’s newest features and integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” ’of the registration statement on Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 21, 2022, and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of springbig), and other assumptions, which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact

Ryan Flanagan

ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory

[email protected]