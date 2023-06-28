- Little West Cold-Pressed Juices Will Now be Available for the First Time in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania -

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that its Little West cold-pressed juice brand has signed a wholesale distribution agreement with Dr. Munch, an all-natural specialty foods distributor, that brings the company's cold-pressed juices to the East Coast of the U.S. for the first time. The expansion to the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania comes on the heels of recent entrances into Northern California, Nevada and Arizona. Including the state of Washington, Little West cold-pressed juices are now available in eight U.S. states on both coasts.

"We are thrilled to introduce our cold-pressed juices to thirsty, health-conscious consumers on the East Coast," commented Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO. "Dr. Munch has strong relationships with most of the top retailers in New York and surrounding states which makes them an ideal partner to break into the region. We look forward to expanding our footprint to the East Coast as we fulfill our goal of becoming a national juice brand this year."

Retail partners of Dr. Munch include Whole Foods, Brooklyn Harvest Market, Brooklyn Fare, Foodtown, City Acres Market, Food Universe Marketplace, Westside Market NYC, Foodcellar Market, and Foragers Market.

"We at Dr. Munch are happy to welcome Little West to the East Coast market," commented Adele Shin, Purchasing Manager at Dr. Munch. "The high quality of the formulation of their cold-press juices is evident in everything from their ingredients, process and packaging, and we are eager to place them on the shelves of East Coast retailers."

Wholly owned subsidiary Little West, LLC ("Little West") is a California-based cold-pressed juice company that offers a wide range of beverages and products that emphasize health and wellness with a focus on locally sourced, high-quality, and fresh ingredients. Little West is the realized vision of Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker, who launched the business in 2013 with the aim of inspiring healthier lifestyles for all and making the world a greener place. Since being acquired by PlantX in 2021, Little West has added new products and consumer-friendly bundles, driving revenue growth. Based on initial success in the United States, PlantX has recently expanded Little West distribution to Canada through physical retail outlets across the country and a new e-commerce website (littlewestjuice.ca).

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About Dr. Munch

Dr. Munch is a wholesale distribution company of natural organic and eco-friendly groceries, snacks, beverages and perishables. The company has a dedicated sales team who have personal relationships with the managers and owners of each store and supermarket which translates to maximum exposure of new products and shelf space for its partnered vendors.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

