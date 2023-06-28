Anonymous Intelligence Company updates market on beta waitlist

1 hours ago
Company to receive demonstration of Haller.ai platform June 22

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) ( ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI and privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and business alike, is excited to announce that “Turminal.ai”, a privacy-focused AI curation app, has successfully demonstrated how it can give users “Confidence in their Pocket” with its new AI app and already extensive features. The Company is also pleased to report that it has received over 31,000 signups for its pending Beta release.

Lucas Russell, CEO, comments, “The continued support and market want for the Turminal.ai product is very exciting to the whole team. We continue to adapt to a larger target beta launch as we develop the product as quickly as possible. We are excited for launch in the near future.”

Haller.ai

The Company is pleased to report that it will receive a live demonstration of the Haller.ai Enterprise AI platform from its target acquisition, Haller.ai, on June 21. Signup for the turminal.ai beta is open at www.turminal.ai.

On Behalf of the Board,

ANONYMOUS INTELLIGENCE COMPANY INC.

Lucas Russell
President & CEO
(604) 669-9788

About Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc.
Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

For further information, please contact:
Paul Searle
Corporate Communications
Citygate Capital Corp
Phone: (778) 240-7724
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the future strategy of the Company. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections such as: the functionality and operability of the technology; the potential for income generating monetization opportunities; the ability for customers to gain competitive advantages with data; and expectations to increase value with respect to the technology. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identiﬁed by words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend" and similar terminology, and reﬂect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to: flaws or issues related to the underlying technology; customer preferences and competition; inability to scale or effectively market the technology, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation or intent to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

