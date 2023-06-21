WILLOW PARK, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) ("ProFrac" or the "Company") announced that it will participate in investor meetings at the JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 21-22, 2023, in New York.

ProFrac's latest investor presentation and other investor related materials can be found on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com.

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated energy services company providing well stimulation services, proppants production and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of unconventional oil and natural gas resources throughout the United States. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process. For more information, please visit the ProFrac's website at www.pfholdingscorp.com.

