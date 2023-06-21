NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") the world leader in providing innovative shock and vibration mitigation solutions, announced today that it has received ICC approval for an innovative building design method using what is called the Taylor Damped Moment Frame™ (TDMF™). It allows structural engineers to easily incorporate fluid dampers into the design of new buildings in earthquake zones. The TDMF™ design procedure offers a simplified and prescriptive alternative to the current building code. It will streamline the process of using Taylor Devices' fluid dampers in new buildings. The design procedure was developed, validated and published in accordance with the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) AC 494, which defines criteria for alternative methods for seismic force resisting systems.

"After engaging in an extensive research & development project over the last few years, we are now able to fully deploy this revolutionary method to the civil engineering community. This will ultimately result in more buildings using fluid dampers that protect them from the harmful effects of earthquakes." said Alan Klembczyk, president of Taylor Devices "This new prescriptive method provides a simplified step-by-step procedure for structural engineers to follow and eliminates complex analysis that was previously required. This is a win-win as buildings can be designed to be safer during earthquakes and at less cost. We expect that this will help bolster sales and contribute to our growth."

Konrad Eriksen, Structural Products Sales Director for Taylor Devices added: "We have already had widespread interest in the TDMF™. Many structural engineers are already using the procedure as building designs with dampers can now be done relatively quickly. The method has been fully peer reviewed by experts which now removes the need for project-specific peer review."

Incorporated in 1955, Taylor Devices, Inc. leads the way in offering innovative solutions for the toughest shock and vibration challenges. The company designs and manufactures shock absorbers, liquid springs, shock isolation systems, seismic dampers, vibration dampers, custom actuators, and other types of hydro-mechanical energy management products. Taylor Devices' products are backed by their 67+ years of successful experience in the shock and vibration control field.

