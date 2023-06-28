Neste: Pioneering Renewable Fuels

A recent Capital Markets Day shows this European energy company is ready for the future

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Neste's foundation for the next wave of growth has been created.
  • The company can create value through growth and increasing product optionality.
  • While the financial strength of Neste is high, the stock may be a possible value trap.
Article's Main Image

Neste Corp. (

OHEL:NESTE, Financial), a Finland-based company, has positioned itself as a global leader in renewable fuels and a key contributor to the circular economy. It recently held a Capital Markets Day for investors, which I watched and took notes on.

With a strong focus on safety, innovation and sustainable practices, Neste has achieved remarkable growth and emerged as a frontrunner in the nascent industry of renewable fuels. However, it also faces challenges stemming from raw material uncertainties, rising costs and increased competition. This discussion provides a comprehensive analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the renewable fuels sector as well as a look at its financials and its attractiveness as a potential international investment.

Strengths

The company has several factors working in its favor.

First, Neste demonstrates a strong commitment to improving safety performance, steadily reducing process safety event rates and total recordable incident frequencies. Additionally, the company's robust performance in renewable and oil products aligns with its goal of contributing to a circular economy.

Second, the company's return on average capital employed (ROACE) has been steadily improving. It maintains a leverage ratio well below the target of 40%, ensuring financial stability. Further, Neste has achieved record-high sales margins in renewable products, indicating strong market demand and profitability.

Neste's emphasis on research and development also enables it to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. This commitment drives the growth of existing businesses while creating new growth platforms in renewable and circular solutions. For instance, it has a partnership with Airbus (

XPAR:AIR, Financial) to develop sustainable aviation fuel technology.

Finally, Neste has set an ambitious target to become carbon neutral by 2035. This commitment further strengthens its sustainability credentials and aligns with global efforts to combat climate change. The company's adherence to standards such as the European Renewable Energy Directive II and III (RED II and III) efficiency standards ensures its products meet regulatory requirements. The company's proprietary NEXBTL method and direct-to-user sales, such as Neste MY SAF for Business, provide additional advantages in the market.

Sales margin and cost breakdown

Neste has witnessed an increase in sales margin, from 779% in 2022 to 945% in the first quarter of 2023. The breakdown of costs affecting the margin includes the following factors:

  • The price of biomass-based diesel renewable identification numbers (RINs) decreased from the fourth quarter of 2022 but increased from the first quarter of 2022, impacting the overall margin.
  • The price of California low carbon fuel standard credits decreased from the first quarter of 2022, influencing the sales margin.
  • While the overall palm oil price decreased from 2022, it increased from the fourth quarter, affecting the sales margin.
  • The share of waste and residues in the total feedstock increased to 96% from 2022. The prices of waste and residue feedstock declined more significantly than vegetable oils, leading to a positive impact on the sales margin.
  • Neste's focus on cost management and efficiency is evident in its ability to maintain a favorable margin despite various cost factors.

Weaknesses

The company also has a few weaknesses that could hurt its performance.

First, Neste faces uncertainties and volatility in the raw material market, which may impact its profitability. The dependence on local demand and supply, as well as the fluctuating prices of raw materials, pose challenges to the company's operations.

Globally, sustainable aviation fuel costs approximately four times as much as kerosene. Although prices are expected to decrease by 2050, SAF is likely to remain more than double the price of traditional jet fuel. This may limit the widespread adoption of SAF in the aviation industry.

In addition, Neste primarily uses animal fat and used cooking oil, categorized as category B in the Renewable Energy Directive. The limitation on their use to 1.7% of final energy transport poses a constraint on its raw material choices.

Opportunities

Looking ahead, Neste has opportunities to reduce costs by exploring lower-quality waste and residue raw materials in the short to mid-term. This approach could potentially help it cut costs and improve profitability.

Further, by increasing production capacity and expanding its raw material platform through organic growth and acquisitions, Neste can tap into new markets and strengthen its market presence.

Continuously enhancing its research and development capabilities will also allow Neste to drive innovation, develop new materials and improve the efficiency of its renewable fuel production processes.

The demand for jet fuel is projected to increase significantly, offering Neste opportunities for growth in the aviation sector. Stricter regulations on emissions create a favorable environment for the company's sustainable aviation fuel offerings.

Threats

As with any business, the company also faces several riskts.

The first is fluctuations in commodity prices, which could impact its profitability. While there has been an overall decline in prices, geopolitical tensions and market dynamics may introduce uncertainties in the future.

Next, as more competitors enter the market, Neste faces the risk of losing market share. Other companies, including major airlines and sustainable aviation fuel producers, are vying for a share of the rapidly growing renewable fuels industry.

The increasing cost of used cooking oil, one of Neste's primary raw materials, also poses a significant threat to its profitability. The upward trend in prices may erode margins and hinder cost competitiveness.

The margin volatility associated with the production of renewable fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel, introduces risks that could impact Neste's financial performance.

Financials

The company has a quite strong GF Score at 85 out of 100. It is mainly let down by its GF Value as the stock is a possible value trap based on its historical ratios, past financial performanc and analysts' future earnings projections. Further, due to its low leverage, the company has a very strong Altman Z-Score of 5.2 but only a middling Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9. The company’s profitability rank is 8 out of 10, thanks to its high profits relative to its industry.

1671588974516240384.png

Over time, Neste will phase out of its oil products business to shift its focus on the renewable fuels business. This is because it predicts, based on local regulatory plans, that the demand for oil products in its home market of Scandinavia will dramatically fall in the early 2030s.

Conclusion

Neste has demonstrated impressive strengths in the renewable fuels sector, including its commitment to safety, financial performance, sustainability and innovation. The company's focus on research and development and its pursuit of carbon neutrality position it as a leader in the industry. However, Neste faces challenges related to raw material uncertainties, rising costs and increased competition. To mitigate these threats and capitalize on opportunities, the company must continue to prioritize cost reduction, market expansion and innovation, while remaining vigilant in navigating market dynamics and maintaining a competitive edge in the evolving renewable fuels landscape.

While I am not going to buy the stock anytime soon as the possible value trap warning does concern me, the business is future-facing and is one which is firmly on my watchlist.

Neste’s second-quarter result will be released on July 27.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.