Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRL) today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on June 21, 2023. A total of 14,433,994 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 42.051% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Management Information Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld % % Michael Stein 99.399 0.601 Clive Kinross 99.998 0.002 Peter Monaco 99.963 0.037 Poonam Puri 95.391 4.609 Geoff Greenwade 98.744 1.256 Karen Martin 98.749 1.251 Peter Anderson 99.343 0.657

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Propel

Propel (TSX: PRL) is an innovative financial technology company, committed to credit inclusion by facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit through its proprietary, industry-leading online lending platform. Understanding the challenge faced by millions of people without adequate access to credit, Propel, through its operating brands, is dedicated to bringing best-in-class credit solutions to consumers in Canada and the United States. For more than a decade, Propel has leveraged its expertise in consumer lending, its robust capabilities in artificial intelligence and underwriting, and its steadfast dedication to a superior customer experience to facilitate over one million loans and lines of credit to consumers in need. For more information, please visit www.propelholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621373603/en/