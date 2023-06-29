Newegg Launching Ninth Annual FantasTech Sale, North America's Most Anticipated 2023 Tech-Focused Online Summer Deals Event, on July 10

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that its ninth annual FantasTech Sales event will delight customers again this July with the FantasTech Presale available July 5 through July 9 and the FantasTech Sale running from July 10 to July 14.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621796029/en/

Fantastech_2400_x_1600.jpg

Newegg's FantasTech Sale with deals for all customers starts July 10. (graphic: Newegg)

FantasTech is known throughout the tech universe for offering the best online deals anywhere for must-have tech products. Customers should expect special low prices on all their most coveted tech products like desktop PC systems, laptops and PC hardware; lifestyle tech like smart home devices, drones, e-bikes and vacuums; and entertainment tech including home audio.

Kicking off the digital savings summertime phenomena is the FantasTech Presale event. The Presale will see new offers each day featuring different product categories to prepare customers for the FantasTech Sale main event.

The annual mega sales spectacular takes over the Internet and mobile phones for 10 consecutive days when shoppers can find must-buy offers on everything they need and more without being required to join a membership program.

Newegg knows customers are laser focused and, on the prowl, to find the best prices. Making a triumphant return this year is its Internet-famous FantasTech Price Protection.

If a customer purchases an eligible sale product from Newegg that shows a FantasTech Price Protection badge during the Presale from July 5 through July 9, 2023, and that product surprisingly drops to a lower price on Newegg before July 14, 2023, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the customer via their original payment method by July 25, 2023, and send an email confirmation. This stress-free program means the customer doesn’t have to track prices or contact the company.

“FantasTech is an exciting opportunity for customers to find name brand tech products for all their needs at amazing deals this July,” said Kelly Ip, Senior Manager of Category Marketing for Newegg. “Unlike retailers that make customers refresh their website over 48 consecutive hours to find deals, Newegg offers deals for customers during a presale and sale over 10 days, letting customers enjoy the summer sunshine and shop for new deals when it’s convenient for them. Our FantasTech Price Protection means customers can shop with confidence knowing they are getting great deals.”

All current Newegg deals can be found on its new deals page: https://newegg.io/deals

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230621796029r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621796029/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.