Locafy Announces Agreement with U.S.-Based Media Publisher to Utilize “Entity-Based” Keystone SEO Technology

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Locafy’s Keystone Technology Helps Customers Combat AI-Generated Content

U.S.-Based Media Publisher Expects to Incorporate Keystone Technology Across Network Roster

PERTH, Australia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited ( LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, today announced that it has signed an agreement with a prominent U.S.-based diversified media company to sell Locafy’s “Entity-Based” Keystone technology among its portfolio of media assets.

Locafy’s Keystone technology, first released in December of 2022, specializes in optimizing clients’ websites to rapidly rank highly for competitive, national keywords. A series of highly successful client trials over recent months has demonstrated that within weeks of implementation, Keystone can drive websites from having negligible online presences to consistently ranking on Page 1 of search results on a national scale for relevant, high-value keywords.

The media organization, one of the largest in the U.S., boasts a substantial media asset reach and sizable sales team presence that can help Locafy promote Keystone. Once fully onboarded, management anticipates that this relationship will create significant customer volume and revenue tailwinds for Locafy.

“Keystone helps our clients rise above the increasing volume of AI-generated content on a national scale, unlocking new potential customer and market opportunities for Locafy,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett. “Our customer trials show our brands’ carefully curated and valuable content achieving prominence in search for targeted national level keywords faster than any products of which we’re aware that are available on the market today.

“This customer signing, our first major Keystone technology agreement, marks an important step in our growth strategy. With this publisher’s extensive reach, we believe that they are the perfect partner for accelerating our Keystone rollout. We’re confident that we can maintain and improve on Keystone’s excellent trial period results and look forward to further enhancing our technology and expanding our reseller base in the coming quarters.”

For more information about Locafy’s technology, including educational blogs and case studies, please view Locafy’s investor relations website at investor.locafy.com.

About Locafy Limited
Founded in 2009, Locafy's ( LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. Locafy helps businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Tom Colton or Chris Adusei-Poku
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MjY0MCM1NjU5Njk1IzUwMDEwNDIxNA==
Locafy-Limited.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.