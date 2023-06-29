COSTA MESA, CA., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia, is pleased to announce its participation in the esteemed mcTER Cogeneration Milan event, scheduled to take place on June 29, 2023, in Milan, Italy.



As a key participant in this event, CETY will be hosting an exclusive workshop titled "The small ORC Clean Cycle CCII: A Concentration of Technology at the Service of Energy Efficiency" on June 29, 2023, at 3:10 pm in Sala Visconti 2.

During this session, attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into CETY's advanced small ORC Clean Cycle CCII technology, which exemplifies the company's dedication to enhancing energy efficiency through innovative solutions.

mcTER Cogeneration Milan is a renowned trade fair and conference focused on cogeneration. Now in its twenty-seventh edition, the event combines an exhibition and training component to provide valuable insights. This conference explores Cogeneration, Micro-Cogeneration, High-Efficiency Cogeneration (CAR), and Trigeneration, with a focus on “Ideas for an Efficient Future."

"We are thrilled to be part of mcTER Cogeneration Milan 2023 and to showcase our small ORC Clean Cycle CCII technology," said Kam Madi, CEO at CETY. "This event provides an ideal platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends, exchange knowledge, and foster collaborations that can drive energy efficiency to new heights. We look forward to sharing our expertise and demonstrating how our ORC Clean Cycle CCII system can benefit diverse sectors."

CETY extends a warm invitation to all participants of mcTER Cogeneration Milan to join their workshop and engage in insightful discussions on energy efficiency and the role of innovative solutions such as the small ORC Clean Cycle CCII. CETY representatives will be available throughout the event at their exhibition area, offering detailed information about their products and discussing potential partnerships.

To learn more about CETY Europe's participation at mcTER Cogeneration Milan and to register for the event, please visit www.eiomsrl.it/cogenerazione_milano/preregistrazione.asp?custom=zxajde55 .

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( CETY, Financial)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies ( CETY, Financial) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Clean Energy Technologies (H.K.) Limited (CETY HK), our wholly owned subsidiary manages our NG trading operations in China to source and supply Natural Gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

For information on CETY’s corporate structure refer to the Company’s 10K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

DISCLAIMER



This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

