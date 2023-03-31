NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF RIGHTS OFFERING

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") announced today the completion of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"), which commenced on May 23, 2023 and expired on June 21, 2023 (the "Expiration Date").

neuberger_berman_group_llc_logo.jpg

Pursuant to the Offer, the Fund issued one transferable right (a "Right") for each share of common stock of the Fund ("Common Stock") held by stockholders of record as of May 23, 2023. Holders of Rights were entitled to purchase Common Stock by submitting three Rights and the subscription price per share for each share purchased. The final subscription price of $7.42 per share of Common Stock was equal to 89% of the Fund's net asset value per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date.

Based on the preliminary results, the Offer was over-subscribed. The Offer is expected to result in the issuance of approximately 6,482,227 shares of Common Stock and the gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $48.1 million. The shares of Common Stock subscribed for will be issued promptly after completion of the pro rata allocation of the over-subscription shares and receipt of all stockholder payments. The Fund will return to subscribing investors the full amount of any excess payments. The final results of the Offer will be announced at a later date.

The information in this press release is not complete and is subject to change. This document is not an offer to sell any securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This document is not an offering, which can only be made by a prospectus. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund's prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus contain this and additional information about the Fund and additional information about the Offer, and should be read carefully before investing. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents the Fund has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be obtained by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Inquiries regarding the Offer should be directed to the Fund's Information Agent, AST Fund Solutions, LLC, at (866) 387-9392.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The Fund's investment objective is to seek high total return (income plus capital appreciation). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt (below investment grade) securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in other securities and financial instruments, and up to 15% of its total assets in collateralized loan obligations.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has over 2,700 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $436 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Contact:
Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC
Investor Information
(877) 461-1899

favicon.png?sn=NY36461&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-high-yield-strategies-fund-announces-preliminary-results-of-rights-offering-301857613.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY36461&Transmission_Id=202306220830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY36461&DateId=20230622

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.