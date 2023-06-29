



Today, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app, announced “Face of Finance” , a new campaign to challenge the bias of Artificial Intelligence (AI) against women and money. When SoFi asked AI to generate realistic images of people who are good with money, only 2% of images featured depicted women. Yet, data shows that women control $10 trillion in assets, which are projected to rise within the next three to five years.Women’s rate of return on investments has been found to be higher than their male counterparts.Men carry more credit card, personal loan, and auto loan debt than women.And, single women are more likely to own a home than single men.Artificial Intelligence is powered by data, but that data reflects the gender bias society sees with respect to women and personal finances, and SoFi wants to change that narrative.“At SoFi, we’re on a mission to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions - and that meansmembers,” said Lauren Stafford Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at SoFi. “90% of women manage financial decisions for their householdsand women’s portfolios are known to outperform their male counterparts.With our Face of Finance campaign, SoFi is honored to showcase the strength of women’s financial success and prowess. SoFi is committed to helping millions achieve their financial ambitions by providing them with the tools they need to borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money better every single day.”As part of the campaign, SoFi is pledging to fight the bias and bridge the gap between women and personal finance through three meaningful initiatives: SoFi is committed to retraining AI with women in finance. SoFi will capture imagery of real women excelling in the financial space, as well as amplify the profiles of female financial experts, in an effort to begin to retrain AI. SoFi will also reflect the true face of finance by featuring equal gender representation in imagery and content creator work. SoFi will also continue to work to educate its members on personal finance via thousands of free articles and dedicated resources.SoFi will be hosting a pop-up photo booth experience at Brookfield Place in New York City on Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Female-identifying individuals will have the opportunity to take pictures via the photo booth that will be returned into the AI model to drive more equal representation of women participating in personal finance activities. Those who participate and post to social using the hashtag #SoFiSweeps will be eligible to win two tickets to a Taylor Swift Concert at SoFi Stadium. As part of the second commitment, SoFi continues to feature equal gender representation in current imagery and content creation. SoFi is also thrilled to announce an ongoing partnership with Your Rich BFF, who is an exemplary figure in today’s face of finance. For the third commitment, SoFi continues to invest in educational resources to provide all members access to financial literacy including the Coursera personal finance courses “Making Money On Your Money” e-guide , and by offering complimentary access to financial planners to help anyone get their money right.To learn more about the “Face of Finance” campaign visit SoFi.com/change SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 5.2 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app . SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings SoFi Protect , and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.Terms and conditions apply. SoFi Checking and Savings offered by SoFi Bank, N.A. Loans originated by SoFi Bank, N.A., NMLS #696891 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ). Equal Housing Lender. ELIGIBILITY: The SoFi “Face of Finance” Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is open solely to female-identifying individuals who at time of entry are age 18 or older and legal residents of the contiguous United States, (collectively referred to hereafter as "you”, “Entrant” or “Entrants”). Employees of Social Finance, Inc. (the “Sponsor” or “SoFi”), Ventura Associates International LLC (the “Administrator”) and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising, public relations and promotion agencies or any company or individual involved with the development or execution of the Giveaway (collectively, the “Giveaway Entities”), and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each, whether related or not, are not eligible to enter or win. Giveaway is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void in Alaska and Hawaii and where prohibited by law.



ENTRY PERIOD: The Giveaway’s entry period begins at 11:00:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on June 22, 2023, and ends at 7:59:59 PM ET on June 23, 2023 (the “Entry Period”). However, Entrants have until 11:59:59 PM ET on June 30, 2023, to post their Entries on Instagram or Twitter.



Visit the SoFi Photobooth pop-up located at Winter Garden at Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281 during the Entry Period to register and to take a photo of yourself. Only photos originating from the SoFi Photobooth will be accepted.







Post the photo taken at the SoFi Photobooth on your Instagram or Twitter account with the hashtag #Sweepstakes and tag @SoFi by 11:59:59 PM ET on June 30, 2023. Your entry must include the hashtag and tag @SoFi to enter this Giveaway.









