Opera's new native browser AI, Aria, now available for all Android users

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2023

  • Browser AI Aria is now available across Opera for Android and Opera for desktop browsers
  • Aria is a free service giving users access to a popular GPT tool paired with live results from the web

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria, Opera's [NASDAQ: OPRA] new browser AI, is now available for all users of the Opera browser for Android. A result of Opera's collaboration with OpenAI, Aria affords users free access to a leading generative AI service – expanded through Opera's own Composer architecture – with access to live results from the web. Natively built into the browser, Aria marks a new type of browsing experience for the future of the web.

Opera_for_Android_Aria.jpg

"AI has marked a profound and rapid change in our lives. How we work, how we acquire information, what we expect from our browsers: everything is changing," said Stefan Stjernelund, VP Product, Opera for Android. "We're extremely excited to put the potential of AI in everybody's pocket, so that users can have a native AI tool like Aria right there when they're on-the-go."

AI tools have become increasingly popular among people looking for productivity apps. Often these apps include significant limitations, such as requiring payment to use the AI service. Aria, however, is available in Opera mobile for Android and Desktop browsers for free.

Aria allows users to enhance their creativity and productivity by harnessing the power of AI. Based on Opera's own Composer infrastructure, Aria connects to OpenAI's GPT technology – further enhanced by additional capabilities, such as adding live results from the web. Aria is both a web and a browser expert that allows users to collaborate with AI while looking for information, generating text or code, or getting their product queries answered.

Opera's Composer infrastructure is also easily expandable. Composer allows Aria to connect to multiple AI models and in the future will expand by integrating additional capabilities such as search services powered by Opera's key partners. All this innovation will be accessible through a unified and coherent user experience.

And it all now comes to Opera for Android, the company's powerful and secure flagship mobile browser. The platform for mobile boasts a range of user-friendly features such as built-in free VPN and VPN Pro services and a built-in ad blocker – making it perfect for those who seek a seamless and secure browsing experience.

Not only that, but the AI in Opera is a user-controlled experience – users have the choice to opt in or not, depending on whether they want to engage with AI services. But if they do, users will discover a whole new way to browse, as Aria can provide smart insights and answers, fresh ideas, and respond to voice commands at will.

When users open links with Aria, a small Aria Chat bubble will appear in the browser with the new tab. From here users can easily return to the ongoing conversation with Aria. New links in the same chat will be opened in new tabs, which makes it easy for users to jump around and compare information in a browser interface without having to look for the AI feature tab in a browser – or opening a new app.

Aria is additionally now available in Opera One – Opera's completely redesigned flagship browser.

To use Aria – available in more than 180 countries worldwide, including the EU – users must log in using their Opera account. If they do not have one, they can register here for free. Once done, users simply have to open the browser AI in the main menu and start exploring the new way of browsing.

So harness the power of AI and revolutionize your browsing – download Opera for Android today!

About Opera for Android

Opera for Android is Opera's flagship mobile browser. Focused on power and security, the browser enables you to peruse the web more quickly and privately, offering features such as a free VPN and VPN Pro as well as built-in ad-blocker. Opera for Android has a 4.3 star rating on Google Play, and has been downloaded by more than 100 million users worldwide.

About Opera

Opera is a web innovator building on more than 25 years of innovation that started with the Opera web browser. While Opera is leveraging its brand and engaged user base in order to grow and develop new products and services for people who seek a better internet experience, Opera's PC and mobile web browsers, content discovery platform Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, Web3 and e-commerce are already the trusted choices of hundreds of millions of active and engaged users. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the OPRA ticker symbol. Download and access Opera's products and services from www.opera.com.

Opera_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA35599&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operas-new-native-browser-ai-aria-now-available-for-all-android-users-301857091.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA35599&Transmission_Id=202306220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA35599&DateId=20230622
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.