Invitation to Bubblr Inc.'s Webinar with Shareholders and Q&A

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY , June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc. ( BBLR), now operating as Ethical Web AI, an ethical technology company dedicated to the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform and the advancement of a better Internet, invites shareholders to participate in a webinar and Q&A call with the company's management.

The session will feature Bubblr's CEO, Tim Burks, and CSO, Professor Paul J. Morrissey, who will provide comprehensive updates on the company's strategic endeavors, recent milestones, and future outlook.

As part of the webinar, a dedicated Q&A segment has been included to address shareholder queries. We invite all shareholders to submit their questions via email until July 3rd, 2023. Please forward your inquiries to [email protected].

The webinar will be pre-recorded and made available to the public during July 2023. A link to access the webinar will be shared in an upcoming press release.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to addressing your questions during the conference call.

Contact:
Timothy Burks
Bubblr, Inc.
+1 571-723-7944

Ethical Web AI

Ethical Web AI, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is providing the essential building blocks for the future of search on the Internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' possible,' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

ti?nf=ODg2Mzk2MSM1NjYzMjk4IzUwMDA3MzYyOA==
Bubblr-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.