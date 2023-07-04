Edgio Provides Next-Generation Web Architecture for Tapestry Across Its Brands: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman

23 hours ago
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), a leading edge platform provider for application and content delivery, today announced a partnership with Tapestry, a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, to develop the company’s integrated web infrastructure for its family of brands. Tapestry leverages Edgio’s progressive web app and edge caching technologies to deliver the fastest and most performant web experience in the industry to its customers.

“We recognized the opportunity to shift our overall digital approach, given fundamental changes in how consumers engage with the brands that matter the most to them. As a result, we partnered with Edgio to develop a unified, cross brand, cross region digital platform that delivers a more dynamic and performant online experience,” said Noam Paransky, Chief Omni and Innovation Officer for Tapestry. “Together, we have delivered a modern headless architecture that allows our teams to quickly build and deploy high-performance brand-building experiences that delight our customers.”

“Edgio helped us unite technology, processes, and people,” said Mandeep Bhatia, VP of Global Digital Product and Omnichannel Innovation at Tapestry. “The results speak for themselves. Edgio delivered.”

Key Highlights/Facts

  • Overall, Edgio helped Tapestry deliver significantly faster page speeds for its various websites on the platform
  • Websites store the majority of their content – images and web pages – at the edge for quick and accessible retrieval. This, coupled with Edgio’s Predictive Prefetching which allows cached content to render even before a user requests it, enables significantly faster page loads
  • Tapestry tapped Edgio’s Expert Services team to help to build and implement a modern, headless architecture. Edgio provided product and project management, requirements analysis, technical architecture, frontend engineering, quality assurance and testing support. The partnership with Edgio provides more flexibility in all areas, from working with edge logic to UI display to controlling the site itself

“We fostered a true team mentality with Tapestry, aligning for efficiency and success – one group, one team,” said Boris Wexler, Vice President of Expert Services for Edgio. “Our number one priority from the onset of any engagement is our clients’ success. By aligning our expertise with their desired outcomes, we ensure that success is possible.”

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that’s equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what’s possible. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

