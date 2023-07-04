New Research From Assurant Finds Renters Value Tech Support and Connected Living Options

NYSE:AIZ, Financial), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, reveals that the average renter believes offering tech support, as well as connected home ecosystems, significantly increases property management companies’ positive brand perception and would influence their next rental choice.

Assurant’s proprietary consumer insights research explores U.S. renters’ attitudes towards connected devices and smart home living during 2023. According to the research, 86 percent of renters indicated that adding a tech support service to their building could significantly increase the positive brand perception for property management companies. Additionally, 56 percent of renters indicated that the availability of a connected ecosystem could influence their future rental choice when looking at comparable community options.

“Renters’ priorities are changing as the demand for work-from-home amenities and other connected features become the norm,” said Ryan Lumsden, president of Assurant Renters Solutions. “As a result, 24/7 technical support modernizes a building’s maintenance support to address the new problems renters face without having to add additional headcount.”

As smart home technology continues to grow, so does a desire among renters for helpful technical support. Among the findings:

  • Nearly 20 percent admitted that they need technical assistance on a regular basis.
  • 62 percent perceived a product that offers unlimited, personalized tech support that could be included as part of a lease agreement as highly valuable.
  • 57 percent perceived a product that offers personalized tech support services for a nominal fee as highly valuable.

“The research makes clear that technical support service is an increasingly attractive and unique solution to support renters who need help with their connected appliances and devices,” said Lumsden. “Property management companies that adapt to the changing landscape and create additional, relevant value for their tenants can position themselves favorably in the minds of renters.”

Assurant is, once again, leading the way with a new, innovative solution for partners with its Personal TechPro product - the rental industry’s first solution of this kind. Assurant has years of experience protecting connected devices for major consumer brands and is now able to offer property management companies the same level of support no other renter’s solution provider can.

Assurant’s consumer insights research examined renters’ attitudes toward connected smart home devices and tech support, and how those attitudes impact property management companies. The research is comprised of responses from 1,000 renters from representative age groups and a mix of community types based on building size to ensure that there was routine interaction with a leasing agent and/or property management company.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

