Data Privacy Company Sekur Private Data Lowers CAC Significantly, Improves Margins -- New Product Launch Could Improve Profitability Further

21 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (

OTCQX:SWISF, Financial)(CSE: SKUR)(FSE: GDT0) has successfully brought down its customer acquisition cost (CAC) to improve its profit margins. It is also preparing to launch a new privacy solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), large enterprises and government agencies.

The company has been focused on improving its customer metrics since January. It has brought its CAC down to between $30 and $35, which translates into a 91% reduction from January and a 55% decrease from April. This result is well below its original target of a $75 CAC by the end of 2023 and a $60 CAC by the end of 2024.

"This is an amazing achievement in such a short time," commented Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data. "I want to congratulate our entire marketing team for their progress so far. A CAC of US$75 or lower is very attractive as we can scale and grow exponentially with the proper budgets put in place, and a CAC of under US$50 is extraordinary for us, so if we are under any of these numbers, we will do very well."

Sekur has also improved its Life Time Value (LTV) metric per customer, which is a measurement of the average revenue from a customer during their relationship with the company. Simultaneously increasing the LVT alongside the reduction in CAC means that Sekur has been able to improve its profit margin for every customer. The company is now positioning itself to focus on its targeted digital marketing and website optimization in the second half of 2023.

Rolling Out Sekur Enterprise Solutions

The company is also set to release a new privacy solution, Sekur Enterprise Solutions, by July 2023. Sekur Enterprise Solutions will provide a comprehensive set of features that are tailored to the privacy and data security needs of SMBs, large enterprises and government organizations. These features include user management, message and email archiving capabilities and an admin dashboard for streamlined employee onboarding and management.

The new solution will also provide a C-Suite email feature that allows management to host their emails on Sekur's private and secure Swiss-hosted network while maintaining the remaining employees on their existing email hosting provider. The split-level system protects C-level communications while allowing companies to avoid the expense of changing the whole organization's email host.

Sekur Enterprise could be a timely solution for companies, as data hacks are on the rise and business email compromises (BECs) are an increasingly common way that businesses get hacked and stolen from. There are over 33 million small businesses in the United States, and Sekur plans to target a percentage of these as part of its launch of Sekur Enterprise Solutions.

According to Ghiai, "Offering SMB and Enterprise solutions is part of the core strategy of the Company for Q4 2023 onward, as these solutions increase our average spend per customer and create a more stable and stickier customer base, while still catering to the vast consumer market." He continued, "Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and, as we are not connected to any Big Tech cloud platform, we offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications without any data mining."

The pricing for Sekur Enterprise Solutions will vary from its regular customer pricing. Its three primary services, SekurMail, SekurVPN and SekurMessage will be priced per user at $10/month, $9/month and $9/month respectively. Business enterprises will get to bundle their deals as is already the case for Sekur's regular solutions.

Learn more about Sekur and check out its privacy solutions today.

