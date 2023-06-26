SAFILO GROUP AND TOMMY HILFIGER RENEW IN ADVANCE THEIR LICENSING AGREEMENT UNTIL 2030

Author's Avatar
19 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PADUA, Italy, June 26, 2023

PADUA, Italy, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo Group – one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets - is announcing today the early renewal of their global licensing agreement with Tommy Hilfiger - which is owned by PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) - for the design, manufacturing and distribution of TOMMY HILFIGER branded sunglasses and optical eyewear collections until 31st December 2030.

Safilo_and_Tommy_Hilfiger_Licensing_Agreement.jpg

SAFILO GROUP AND TOMMY HILFIGER RENEW IN ADVANCE THEIR LICENSING AGREEMENT UNTIL 2030

"We are very proud to renew our partnership with Tommy Hilfiger in advance of the natural expiry date of the agreement, confirming the fruitful collaboration that has united our Groups for thirteen years. With Tommy Hilfiger, we have forged a path of dynamic growth across the diverse markets where we are present, continuously reinterpreting the brand's classic, American, cool heritage in a way that is relevant for today's consumer." - says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group – "The mutual trust, vision and commitment that we share are the foundation of this close and long-lasting collaboration and we are certain that this partnership will further bring to life the iconic American lifestyle that TOMMY HILFIGER stands for."

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Safilo." – says Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe - "Since 2010, Safilo has demonstrated its ability to interpret the classic, American, cool essence of TOMMY HILFIGER through distinctive eyewear designs. These collections effortlessly capture the desire of consumers who want to distinguish themselves through the iconic frames, seamlessly blending red, white and blue classic and modern elements."

About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Etro (starting from 2024), Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations
Barbara Ferrante
Ph. +39 049 6985766
https://www.safilogroup.com/en/investors

Safilo Group Press Office
Elena Todisco
[email protected]
Mob. +39 339 1919562

Barabino&Partners S.p.A.
Pietro Cavallera
[email protected]
Ph. +39 02 72023535
Mob. +39 338 9350534

favicon.png?sn=NY42415&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safilo-group-and-tommy-hilfiger-renew-in-advance-their-licensing-agreement-until-2030-301863449.html

SOURCE Safilo Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY42415&Transmission_Id=202306261316PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY42415&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.