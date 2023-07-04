ServiceChannel, the leading platform for facilities and asset performance, today announced a strategic partnership with Accruent, the world’s leading provider of real estate and workplace management software.

The two operating companies of Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) have combined their best-of-breed solutions into a powerful Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) for multi-site business operators that automates important processes around commercial real estate, construction, leases, facilities, and assets.

“There’s no other software portfolio in the world like ours to meet the needs of multi-unit real-estate operators. Fortive is committed to offering world-class facilities and asset management solutions to help customers efficiently plan, build, operate, and optimize their physical spaces,” said Bill Pollak, Facility and Asset Lifecycle Group President at Fortive. “Our future is in integrating the data we collect across our solutions to drive revenue and cost savings for our clients.”

The portfolio of ServiceChannel and Accruent solutions scales to support real estate, development, and property administration leaders for multi-unit operators ranging from 50 to over 10,000 locations. It expands on the ServiceChannel Platform to include the following capabilities:

A comprehensive real estate management system, Lucernex , provides insights into the entire lifecycle of real estate management, from construction projects to lease administration and accounting to transaction management. By connecting with ServiceChannel, operators can automatically avoid paying for landlord maintenance responsibilities.

, provides insights into the entire lifecycle of real estate management, from construction projects to lease administration and accounting to transaction management. By connecting with ServiceChannel, operators can automatically avoid paying for landlord maintenance responsibilities. An energy management and asset condition monitoring system, vx Observe , uses utility data and connected sensors to proactively reduce costs and equipment downtime while achieving net zero sustainability goals. With this integration, it can automatically create work orders in ServiceChannel.

, uses utility data and connected sensors to proactively reduce costs and equipment downtime while achieving net zero sustainability goals. With this integration, it can automatically create work orders in ServiceChannel. A workplace optimization system, EMS, simplifies workspace, event, and resource scheduling processes for a unified, modern experience.

“The integration of our facilities management platform with Accruent’s real estate solutions will drive asset reliability and cost savings, while improving employee productivity and operational efficiency,” said Noam Reininger, ServiceChannel President. “From site selection and construction, to leasing, facility operations, and sustainability initiatives, this comprehensive solution optimizes the full asset lifecycle.”

ServiceChannel is used by many of the world’s largest and fastest growing retail, restaurant, grocery store, healthcare, and convenience store chains to source and manage maintenance and repair services, which account for more than 75% of total facilities expenses. ServiceChannel and Accruent already have over 50 mutual customers for their market-leading technology offerings.

For more information or to request a free demonstration of the new integrated offering from ServiceChannel and Accruent, please visit www.ServiceChannel.com/Accruent.

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel brings peace of mind to facilities and store operations teams by ensuring that their locations offer the best possible guest and employee experience. Market leaders across industries partner with us to accelerate the performance of their business-critical assets. We make this possible through a SaaS platform that provides a single source of truth, a marketplace that connects businesses with top service providers, and professionally managed services. ​ServiceChannel is used daily by 500+ leading brands to manage more than 70,000 contractors at over 500,000 commercial locations in 66 countries. For more information, go to www.ServiceChannel.com.

About Accruent

Accruent is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London, and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world. For more information, go to www.Accruent.com.

