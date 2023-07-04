WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Today cybersecurity services and technology provider, SideChannel Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) ("SideChannel"), announces a new service offering; SideChannel Complete, and a brand-new look and feel at SideChannel.com.

SideChannel Complete, a tailored suite of cybersecurity services the company offers bundled together for client companies in need of a high-quality cybersecurity program. The change comes on the heels of business changes made to successfully serve a growing client base.

"It's been our experience that the full extent of what a client needs is multi-layered. No single solution creates a highly effective cybersecurity program. We're using lessons learned to reshape our offer. We know what makes a high-quality cybersecurity program and are moving to show clients what it looks like, even before they become a client," said CEO Brian Haugli.

Three SideChannel Complete plans are offered - Begin, Balance and Beyond - each created to best serve companies in various stages of their cybersecurity maturity journey.

SideChannel Complete plans are designed to implement the guidance provided by the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) cybersecurity framework and consider specific regulations governing the industry a client company is subject to.

SideChannel's Enclave, is included in each plan. The company's micro segmentation solution solves a problem prevalent in IT (Information Technology) departments everywhere, by minimizing threats at the transport level of the OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) model. Each SideChannel Complete plan is designed to serve as a single comprehensive solution to cybersecurity, privacy and compliance concerns.

The new site more accurately presents how SideChannel's various services and tools work together to prevent business disruption and enable success. SideChannel.com now features simplified language, and a new quiz visitors can take to more quickly understand how the company can help them. In five taps or less visitors can understand which of the SideChannel Complete plans may be the best fit and schedule an introduction call.

The company also took the opportunity to revisit its visual identity and present a more relaxed, contemporary style.

"Some cybersecurity companies feel scary or mysterious. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible in our work with clients. It's our mission to simplify cybersecurity for them, not scare them into submission. Our visual identity now better represents our intent," said marketing director Lauren Jones.

The new site is live now at SideChannel.com

About SideChannel

SideChannel, founded in 2019, creates top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help protect their assets. SideChannel employs a combination of skilled and experienced talent, technology tools, and battle-tested processes to offer a complete program. SideChannel also offers Enclave; a network microsegmentation solution that simplifies securing a network in a zero-trust model. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

