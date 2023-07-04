Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of Snowflake-native Amplitude, a Snowflake Native App that utilizes Snowpark Container Services (private preview). This Snowflake Native App allows joint customers to access self-serve, behavioral insights directly within their Snowflake instance.

Amplitude is one of a select group of partners developing Snowflake Native Apps that utilize Snowpark Container Services. This new capability builds upon Amplitude and Snowflake’s existing partnership and data-sharing integration.

This application marks Amplitude’s first warehouse-native offering. Warehouse-native Amplitude will help more organizations uncover the behavioral insights they need to make better product decisions without leaving their data platform of choice. Amplitude also announced several new capabilities, including AI-assisted data governance and automated instrumentation and reporting, to help teams access clearer insights faster.

Joint customers can now unlock additional value from their data by empowering their entire organization with access to self-serve insights from Amplitude — all without leaving their Snowflake instance. Snowflake-native Amplitude simplifies data governance by using existing Snowflake security and access controls and eliminating the need to store or duplicate data in multiple places.

“Today, siloed data makes it difficult for teams to get the insights they need to drive their business forward,” said Justin Bauer, chief product officer at Amplitude. “We want to make it easier for teams to seamlessly and securely integrate customer and product insights with their Snowflake data. Now every Snowflake customer can unlock the benefits of self-service analytics to better understand each step in the customer journey so they can drive active user growth, increase retention, and improve monetization.”

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced the launch of Snowpark Container Services to expand the scope of Snowpark to help organizations run third-party software and full-stack applications — all within their account. By accessing and running commercial software and apps directly in their Snowflake account, customers can seamlessly enhance the value of their data using cutting-edge tools without moving or compromising its security.

“We continue to invest in our expansive partner ecosystem, accelerating how users build in the Data Cloud by reimagining what they can run within Snowflake, without tradeoffs,” said Chris Child, senior director of product management, Snowflake. “With the launch of Snowpark Container Services, we’re making this a reality. Amplitude’s proven track record of helping teams measure and understand customer behavior to improve customer experiences combined with the ease of use, scalability, and unified governance of the Snowflake Data Cloud will help us deliver more value for our joint customers.”

“As the amount of customer data within data platforms continues to grow, self-serve access to insights is a must-have,” said David Wallace, research director of customer data and analytics at IDC. “Snowflake-native Amplitude will allow teams to quickly and easily access more of their customer data while maintaining the security and governance benefits within their Snowflake instance.”

This news comes alongside Amplitude’s announcement of several new capabilities to help technical and non-technical teams gain self-serve access to trusted data and clearer insights. With user experience improvements and automated insights, it’s never been easier to get started with Amplitude. New capabilities and integrations include:

Automated instrumentation & reporting : Instantly track user activity and baseline metrics like daily active users, average session length, and geolocation with Amplitude’s enhanced SDK so teams can start reporting on day one.

: Instantly track user activity and baseline metrics like daily active users, average session length, and geolocation with Amplitude’s enhanced SDK so teams can start reporting on day one. Industry-specific reporting templates : Customers can quickly discover product insights tailored to their business with new reporting templates that include industry-specific key metrics.

: Customers can quickly discover product insights tailored to their business with new reporting templates that include industry-specific key metrics. AI-assisted data governance : Maintain and continually improve data quality with automation and intelligent suggestions.

: Maintain and continually improve data quality with automation and intelligent suggestions. Expanded partner integrations: Quickly and easily send data to other parts of your stack with new and expanded integrations with Braze, Hubspot, Intercom, Marketo, and more.

Sign up for the Early Access Program for Snowflake-native Amplitude here. Learn more about Amplitude’s data capabilities here and Warehouse-native Amplitude here.

Visit Amplitude at booth #2243 at the Snowflake Summit, happening now through June 29, 2023, or follow along on Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Amplitude blog for more updates.

Learn more about Snowflake’s continued innovations that extend data programmability for data science, data engineering, and application development here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,200 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Summer Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627280524/en/