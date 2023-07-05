Burning Rock Announces Resignation and Appointment of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GUANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced the resignation of Dr. Shaokun (Shannon) Chuai as a director from the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, effective June 30, 2023. Dr. Shaokun (Shannon) Chuai will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company. Dr. Zhihong (Joe) Zhang, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer since March 2016, has been appointed as a new director of the Board, effective June 30, 2023.

Mr. Yusheng Han, Burning Rock’s founder, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, commented, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Shannon for her high-impact service to Burning Rock since 2014. Through her long tenure at Burning Rock, Shannon has played an instrumental role in building Burning Rock's product solutions, driving their adoption with leading physicians at industry-leading forums, and building our science team. We wish her the best in her new endeavors."

Dr. Chuai commented, "I have had an exhilarating, productive journey at Burning Rock. I am very proud of the product portfolio that we have developed over time with our team, spanning across comprehensive genomic profiling for late-stage oncology patients, minimal residual disease (MRD) for early-stage patients and multi-cancer early detection. Each product category has reached strong maturity with their respective product leaders and is well on track in terms of commercial adoption. I am also proud of the talent that we have developed internally at Burning Rock. In the past seven months in my transition from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Scientific Officer, our team leaders have demonstrated strong leadership in driving the agenda forward and pushing the boundary of our industry in new breakthroughs. So I think now is the right time for me to move on, to do something new that I have never done before, in a totally different industry outside of all my previous career paths. I am proud of our collective achievements at Burning Rock and am highly confident of Burning Rock's future going forward.”

About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NTk1NyM1NjY4ODQ0IzIxOTUyNTk=
Burning-Rock-Biotech-Limited.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.