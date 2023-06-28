AU10TIX Expands Deployment of ID Verification Solution with NeoGames to Enhance Customer Onboarding, Prevent Fraud and Ensure Compliance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023

iLottery and iGaming Leader Adopts Fully Automated Identity Management Solution Across All Businesses, Based on Positive Experience of its Subsidiary Aspire Global

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that NeoGames S.A., a leading technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions globally, has joined the AU10TIX portfolio. The partnership follows years of AU10TIX providing a successful identity fraud management service to NeoGames subsidiary Aspire Global. The expanded contract encompasses all NeoGames businesses, including NeoGames and NeoPollard.

AU10TIX_Logo.jpg

AU10TIX's IDV solution will enhance NeoGames' suite of companies' customer onboarding process and enhance compliance.

The partnership expansion further increases AU10TIX's significant iLottery and iGaming market presence and reaffirms its commitment to providing superior identity document verification (IDV) and intelligence solutions to global leaders in the industry. AU10TIX's IDV solution will enhance NeoGames' suite of companies' customer onboarding process and enhance compliance with global regulations. AU10TIX's comprehensive range of features, including a secure web app, IDV/biometric capabilities, and secure form management enables the companies to automate their identity verification processes, eliminating manual procedures and reducing the risk of fraud. The solution also supports NeoGames' commitment to compliance and responsible gaming practices.

"Together, AU10TIX and NeoGames are driving efficiency, security, and trust in the digital gaming experience," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "It is humbling to receive such support from one of the key players in the iLottery/iGaming sector, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership."

With years of experience and a deep understanding of the market, NeoGames is known for delivering high-quality gaming solutions.

"By expanding our partnership with AU10TIX, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver a safe, secure and seamless gaming experience for our valued customers," said Rinat Belfer, COO, NeoGames. "Aspire Global has enjoyed strong collaboration with AU10TIX for years, so we felt that the logical next step was to expand the service to our full portfolio of companies."

About AU10TIX
AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Prindle
Fusion PR
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA44103&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/au10tix-expands-deployment-of-id-verification-solution-with-neogames-to-enhance-customer-onboarding-prevent-fraud-and-ensure-compliance-301864916.html

SOURCE AU10TIX LIMITED

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA44103&Transmission_Id=202306280600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA44103&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.