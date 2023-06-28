Vortex Brands Co. Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations with Cutting-Edge Bitmain Units Towards Doubling Current Capacity

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, June 28, 2023

DENVER, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a new batch of cutting-edge bitcoin mining machines, furthering its ongoing expansion strategy to double its mining capacity. This strategic move is poised to significantly increase the company's hashpower, offering the potential for higher quarterly dividends to reward its valued shareholders.

The state-of-the-art machines will be strategically deployed across Vortex's network of mining farms, carefully selected for their advantageous locations with low energy costs and favorable regulatory environments. By expanding its mining capacity, the company aims to solidify its market share in the thriving bitcoin mining industry, which continues to experience unprecedented growth fueled by the surging demand for cryptocurrencies.

Vortex Brands Co. has a proven track record of delivering impressive returns to its shareholders. With a business model focused on revenue generation from mining activities and consistent dividend distribution, the company remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize the efficiency and profitability of its mining operations.

"Our acquisition of these state-of-the-art bitcoin mining machines underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering substantial value to our esteemed shareholders," emphasized Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands Co. "We firmly believe that bitcoin mining represents an exceptionally lucrative venture with immense growth potential. By expanding our hashpower, we are poised to seize this opportune moment and provide our investors with highly attractive returns on their investments."

Transparency Aligned with our unwavering commitment to transparency, we prioritize providing comprehensive information about our bitcoin mining operations. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to visit the following link to gain full visibility into our wallet: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

favicon.png?sn=CG45042&sd=2023-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vortex-brands-co-expands-bitcoin-mining-operations-with-cutting-edge-bitmain-units-towards-doubling-current-capacity-301865777.html

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG45042&Transmission_Id=202306280831PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG45042&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.