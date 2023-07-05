TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced it has won the Operational Excellence 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Additionally, TD SYNNEX was recognized as a Finalist in the categories of Indirect Provider of the Year and Device Partner Distributor.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the Operational Excellence 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our talented co-workers who strive to deliver exceptional value to our customers and the operational efficiency of our StreamOne platform. This is proven by our ability to effectively execute changes Microsoft has introduced to the Indirect Channel like New Commerce Experience and the launch of the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program,” said Reza Honarmand, senior vice president of Global Cloud at TD SYNNEX. “Receiving the Operational Excellence award and being a finalist for two others underscores our strong history of collaboration with Microsoft and our shared commitment to driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. TD SYNNEX was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the following countries:

Country Partner Of The Year – Cayman Islands

Country Partner Of The Year – Ecuador

Country Partner Of The Year – Trinidad and Tobago

LATAM Business Transformation – Brazil

LATAM Business Transformation – Colombia

The Partner Operational Excellence Award recognizes a partner who has excelled in driving superior execution excellence which has resulted in demonstrated digital and business transformation that meets or exceeds customer satisfaction. Partners needed to demonstrate how their focus on compliant operational excellence has enabled agility and scale and has helped to improve the customer transactional experience, making it easier for customers to do business with Microsoft.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found here.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

