TULSA, Okla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that 2022 Schedule K-3s, reflecting items of international tax relevance, are now available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/mmp.

A limited number of investors (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on the Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent the Schedule K-3 is applicable to a unitholder's return filing needs, we encourage them to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with their tax advisor.

Magellan does not plan to mail Schedule K-3s to investors. To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support at (800) 230-1032 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstreams-2022-schedule-k-3-now-available-301865470.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.