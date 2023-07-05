The Coretec Group to Attend Two EV Battery Conferences as it Increases Awareness of its Endurion Battery Program

Company leaders will engage prominent industry figures and discuss their latest battery development breakthroughs at the Plugvolt Battery Seminar and The Battery Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coretec Group ( CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for electric vehicles (EVs), cleantech, and emerging tech applications, will be attending the Plugvolt Battery Seminar and The Battery Show in the coming months. Company leadership will track the latest industry trends and liaise with fellow industry leaders, spreading awareness of the Company’s Endurion battery program.

Company leaders will attend the Plugvolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, Michigan, from July 18-20. This seminar features the latest industry updates from major OEMs, Tier 1 system developers, and battery makers, including Celia Cunningham, Research Engineer at Ford Motor Company, and Tobias Glossmann, Principal Systems Engineer at Mercedes Benz R&D NA. Additionally, Coretec team members will attend the Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan from September 12-14. The event is North America’s largest advanced battery event, hosting hundreds of battery and EV suppliers, as well as prominent educational tracks. Both conferences offer networking opportunities, and interested parties are asked to reach out through Coretec’s contact page to schedule a meeting.

“As Endurion continues to make progress, these conferences offer opportunities to engage with industry leaders and decision-makers,” said Michelle Tokarz, VP of Partnerships and Development at The Coretec Group. “Both events are ideal for us to share our groundbreaking work on the Endurion program with potential partners, while staying up to date on the latest trends in the industry.”

Endurion is Coretec’s battery development program, which applies its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon-based anodes for lithium-ion batteries that last longer and charge faster than the current industry standard for EVs and other burgeoning applications. To learn more about it, watch the Company’s informational video here.

To learn more about The Coretec Group, visit https://thecoretecgroup.com/.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon and is using its expertise to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries that will charge faster and last longer. This program is call Endurion. Silicon has the theoretical ability to hold up to 10x the amount of lithium ions as compared to traditional graphite. Through its propriety nanoparticle approach, Endurion is loading silicon into the battery anode. A modest increase in silicon will be a game changer that will revolutionize the EV market as well as other energy storage applications.

Additionally, The Coretec Group is also utilizing its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of engineered silicon products for solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, and printable electronics industries. The Company continues to develop its C-Space technology for 3D volumetric displays.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Follow The Coretec Group on:

Twitter – @CoretecGroupInc
LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/24789881
YouTube – www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IA9C6PoPd1G4M7B9QiZPQ/featured

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Corporate Contact:

The Coretec Group, Inc.
Lindsay McCarthy
[email protected]
+1 (866) 916-0833

Media Contact:

Spencer Herrmann
FischTank PR
[email protected]
+1 (518) 669-6818

