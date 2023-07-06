Christopher Doolin Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Appointment Strengthens PWP’s Industrials Practice

Underscores Firm’s Commitment to Scaling Business

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners ( PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Christopher Doolin has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.

Based in Chicago, Mr. Doolin will work in the Firm’s Industrials Group and provide strategic and financial advice to clients globally across the Business and Consumer Services sectors.

Mr. Doolin joins PWP with over 15 years of investment banking experience, advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on strategy and transformative M&A as well as equity and debt capital raising.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join our team and expand client coverage in this critical and active sector,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “His industry expertise, extensive transaction experience, strong relationships, and collaborative nature will be extremely valuable, and we look forward to working with him.”

Prior to joining PWP, Mr. Doolin was at Credit Suisse, where he started his career and held various senior positions over the years. He most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of Services. In addition to these roles, he was the Head of Credit Suisse's Chicago office.

Mr. Doolin holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a BBA from The University of Notre Dame.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Partners Investor Relations: [email protected]
For Perella Weinberg Partners Media: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NjkxMCM1NjcwNjAxIzIyMDY2NDI=
Perella-Weinberg-Partners-Grou.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.