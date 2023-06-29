BranchOut Food Inc. (Nasdaq: BOF) Focuses Business Strategy on Private Label

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEND, Ore., June 29, 2023

BEND, Ore., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchOut Food Inc., (Nasdaq: BOF) an international food-tech company renowned for its natural snacks and superfood ingredients, announces its primary emphasis on the private label channel as a key business strategy. While the Company will continue to support and grow its robust brand portfolio, it believes that private label offers the most advantageous path for growth and profitability.

BranchOut_Food_Logo.jpg

With rising grocery prices, the demand for affordable alternatives has driven the popularity of private label products. BranchOut Food Inc. strategically aligns itself with the private label market to capitalize on this trend. Having already secured significant private label business from major retailers, the company aims to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality, affordable options. The private label industry is valued at over $200 billion, with an annual growth rate exceeding 11%. BranchOut Food Inc. is well-positioned to supply this thriving market, leveraging its unique technology platform and strategic South American supply chain.

"We are bullish on the private label channel and have already shown significant success here," said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food Inc. "Building a brand can be costly, so by prioritizing private label, we can enhance our bottom line by eliminating most marketing and shelf slotting costs. With our innovative technology platform and access to South American fresh produce, we are well-positioned to seize significant opportunities within the thriving private label market."

For further information on BranchOut Food Inc. and its private label strategy, please visitwww.branchoutfood.com or contact media relations at [email protected].

About BranchOut Food Inc.
BranchOut is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology. The Company is a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier.

Contact:
BranchOut Food Inc.
Phone: 1-801-532-7840
Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107719/4142977/BranchOut_Food_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN46105&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branchout-food-inc-nasdaq-bof-focuses-business-strategy-on-private-label-301866650.html

SOURCE BranchOut Food Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN46105&Transmission_Id=202306290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN46105&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.