MILWAUKEE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CIRCOR (NYSE: CIR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in connection with the competing bids of KKR and Arcline.

CIRCOR remains committed to a transaction with KKR at $51-per-share despite a competing bid from Arcline at $57-per-share. We are investigating the conduct of CIRCOR's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CIRCOR.

