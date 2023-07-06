Setting Stock Alerts and Portfolio Update Alerts

Users can receive email alerts for the stocks in their virtual portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • GuruFocus’ My Portfolios feature allows users to track their portfolios on the website.
  • Users can also set stock email alerts and daily portfolio update alerts.
Article's Main Image

The My Portfolios feature on GuruFocus allows users to track their virtual portfolios. Users can add stocks to their portfolio and track their performance.

The feature also allows users to set stock email alerts and daily portfolio update alerts, allowing users to receive notifications when a stock in their portfolio reaches a certain price or when there is a change in the value of their portfolio.

My Portfolios access

To access the My Portfolios feature, click on the “My Portfolios” button in the top-right corner of your browser, right below your GuruFocus avatar.

1674498249597124608.png

Creating portfolios

Click on the “New Portfolio” button to create a new portfolio. You should see a pop-up box that allows you to create the portfolio.

1674498252688326656.png

Enter the name of your portfolio in the “Portfolio Name” field and the symbols in the “Symbols” field. Enter the symbols separated by commas like the following: AAPL, WMT, SHSE:600519.

A description is required, though you can simply just write something like “this is my portfolio.” For the type, select either private (only you can view it) or public (anyone on GuruFocus can view it).

You can also import your portfolio from an Excel file by clicking on “Import from Microsoft Excel file” and selecting the XLS or CSV file containing your portfolio transactions.

1674498254441545728.png

You can also create a portfolio from other GuruFocus features, which include the All-in-One Screener and Buffett-Munger Screener. Click on the “Add to Portfolio” button to add the list of stocks to your portfolio.

1674498255938912256.png

View an existing portfolio

If you have an existing portfolio, you can access it by selecting it from the drop-down menu.

1674498258174476288.png

You can also view an existing portfolio or create a new portfolio from the My Portfolios Overview page.

1674498260561035264.png

Add additional stocks to the portfolio

Once you create a portfolio, you can add additional stocks to the portfolio by entering the stock tickers in the “WMT, AAPL” field and then click on the “+ Add Symbol” button.

1674498262687547392.png

You can also add a stock to your portfolio directly from the Summary page. Click on the blue “+ Portfolio” button to open a pop-up box that allows you to select the portfolios that you wish to add the stock to.

1674498265313181696.png

1674498267972370432.png

You can also vote the stock as a like or dislike by clicking on the thumbs up or thumbs down button. The stock will then be added to your “Liked / Basket: Buying” portfolio or the “Disliked / Not Interested” portfolio.

Warning: GuruFocus My Portfolios does not support mutual fund positions as of the time of writing. However, exchange-traded funds are supported. If you want to add a cash position to the portfolio, please click on the “Add Cash Position” button.

Also, if you attempt to add a stock that is already in the portfolio, you will receive the “No Stock Added” pop-up message. To add transactions for the stocks in your portfolio, please consult the following tutorial article.

1674498270639947776.png

Edit views in portfolios

As with most other GuruFocus features, the My Portfolios layout is fully customizable. You can arrange the columns in the portfolio view using the drag-and-drop method. You can also add other columns to the portfolio by clicking on the “Edit View” button.

1674498273257193472.png

Place a checkmark for each field that you wish to add to the portfolio. You can enter a search keyword in the “Search” bar to narrow the list of fields.

Enter the name of the view in the “View Name” field. Click on the “Save” button to update the view using the new name or the “Save As” button to create a new view using the new name.

If you want to make a specific view exclusive to the selected portfolio, place a checkmark next to the “Only available for this portfolio” button.

You can also delete a view by clicking on the red “Delete” button in the top-right corner of the “Edit View” section.

Setting daily portfolio update alerts

To set the portfolios that you wish to receive daily updates for, click on the “Email Setting” button and select the desired portfolios from the “Daily Portfolio Update” pop-up window.

1674498275228516352.png

Setting stock alerts

You can also set stock alerts by scrolling to the right of the My Portfolios page and then clicking on the “Email Alerts” tab.

1674498276985929728.png

Place a checkmark for each email alert that you wish to receive:

  • Daily Report: Receive a daily Portfolio Update email for this portfolio
  • Price up / down more than a specific percentage, e.g., 5% or 10%
  • Price more than / less than the 20-day SMA, 50-day SMA or 200-day SMA
  • Volume more than twice 30-day average
  • New 52-week high
  • New 52-week low
  • Price-earnings ratio reached in specified range
  • Price-to-GF-Value ratio reached in specified range
  • News
  • Stock events
  • Transcripts
  • Guru trades
  • Insider trades
  • 10-Q / 10-K SEC Filings
  • Other SEC Filings

1674498278344884224.png

You can also add individual stock alerts, including target prices and customized alerts based on a fundamental field like revenue, operating margin or GF Score.

1674498280286846976.png

Export portfolio to Excel

To export a portfolio to Excel, click on the “Export” button in the row of buttons starting with Edit View. You can export the portfolio in XLS format or CSV format.

1674498282425942016.png

Use a portfolio as the universe of stocks for the All-in-one Screener

To load a portfolio as the universe of stocks for the All-in-One Screener feature, click on the “Open in Screener” button.

1674498284615368704.png

Some FAQs

  • Do I need a Premium membership to create portfolios?
    • Free members can create up to three portfolios with up to 25 stocks per portfolio.
    • Premium and Premium Plus members can have an unlimited number of portfolios with up to 500 stocks per portfolio.
  • Can I import portfolios from Excel?
    • Yes, you can import portfolios from Excel by clicking on the “Import” button.
    • The Create New Portfolio pop-up also includes an “Import from Excel” link.
  • Can I export portfolios to Excel?
    • Yes, you can export portfolios to Excel by clicking on the “Export” button.
    • You can export the portfolio in XLS or CSV format.
  • Why are the “5 Years” and “10 Years” columns missing from the Portfolio Gains table?
    • To show a five-year portfolio gain, you will need to have at least one stock whose “Date Added” is on or before the “five-year ago” date.
    • For example: If the current date is June 29, 2023, the five-year portfolio gain calculation will have a June 29, 2018 start date. If none of your stock positions have a “Date Added” on or before June 29, 2018, the five-year portfolio gain calculation will contain some “Divide by zero” errors as the MV0 will equal zero for days prior to the earliest “Date Added.” As the time-weighted portfolio returns are computed daily, the “Divide by zero” errors prevent the gain calculation from displaying a valid output.
  • Can you add short positions in a portfolio?
    • You can add transactions to a company stock so that the quantity column for that stock shows a negative number.
    • A negative number in the quantity column indicates you have a net short position in the company stock.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.