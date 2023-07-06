The My Portfolios feature on GuruFocus allows users to track their virtual portfolios. Users can add stocks to their portfolio and track their performance.

The feature also allows users to set stock email alerts and daily portfolio update alerts, allowing users to receive notifications when a stock in their portfolio reaches a certain price or when there is a change in the value of their portfolio.

My Portfolios access

To access the My Portfolios feature, click on the “My Portfolios” button in the top-right corner of your browser, right below your GuruFocus avatar.

Creating portfolios

Click on the “New Portfolio” button to create a new portfolio. You should see a pop-up box that allows you to create the portfolio.

Enter the name of your portfolio in the “Portfolio Name” field and the symbols in the “Symbols” field. Enter the symbols separated by commas like the following: AAPL, WMT, SHSE:600519.

A description is required, though you can simply just write something like “this is my portfolio.” For the type, select either private (only you can view it) or public (anyone on GuruFocus can view it).

You can also import your portfolio from an Excel file by clicking on “Import from Microsoft Excel file” and selecting the XLS or CSV file containing your portfolio transactions.

You can also create a portfolio from other GuruFocus features, which include the All-in-One Screener and Buffett-Munger Screener. Click on the “Add to Portfolio” button to add the list of stocks to your portfolio.

View an existing portfolio

If you have an existing portfolio, you can access it by selecting it from the drop-down menu.

You can also view an existing portfolio or create a new portfolio from the My Portfolios Overview page.

Add additional stocks to the portfolio

Once you create a portfolio, you can add additional stocks to the portfolio by entering the stock tickers in the “WMT, AAPL” field and then click on the “+ Add Symbol” button.

You can also add a stock to your portfolio directly from the Summary page. Click on the blue “+ Portfolio” button to open a pop-up box that allows you to select the portfolios that you wish to add the stock to.

You can also vote the stock as a like or dislike by clicking on the thumbs up or thumbs down button. The stock will then be added to your “Liked / Basket: Buying” portfolio or the “Disliked / Not Interested” portfolio.

Warning: GuruFocus My Portfolios does not support mutual fund positions as of the time of writing. However, exchange-traded funds are supported. If you want to add a cash position to the portfolio, please click on the “Add Cash Position” button.

Also, if you attempt to add a stock that is already in the portfolio, you will receive the “No Stock Added” pop-up message. To add transactions for the stocks in your portfolio, please consult the following tutorial article.

Edit views in portfolios

As with most other GuruFocus features, the My Portfolios layout is fully customizable. You can arrange the columns in the portfolio view using the drag-and-drop method. You can also add other columns to the portfolio by clicking on the “Edit View” button.

Place a checkmark for each field that you wish to add to the portfolio. You can enter a search keyword in the “Search” bar to narrow the list of fields.

Enter the name of the view in the “View Name” field. Click on the “Save” button to update the view using the new name or the “Save As” button to create a new view using the new name.

If you want to make a specific view exclusive to the selected portfolio, place a checkmark next to the “Only available for this portfolio” button.

You can also delete a view by clicking on the red “Delete” button in the top-right corner of the “Edit View” section.

Setting daily portfolio update alerts

To set the portfolios that you wish to receive daily updates for, click on the “Email Setting” button and select the desired portfolios from the “Daily Portfolio Update” pop-up window.

Setting stock alerts

You can also set stock alerts by scrolling to the right of the My Portfolios page and then clicking on the “Email Alerts” tab.

Place a checkmark for each email alert that you wish to receive:

Daily Report: Receive a daily Portfolio Update email for this portfolio

Price up / down more than a specific percentage, e.g., 5% or 10%

Price more than / less than the 20-day SMA, 50-day SMA or 200-day SMA

Volume more than twice 30-day average

New 52-week high

New 52-week low

Price-earnings ratio reached in specified range

Price-to-GF-Value ratio reached in specified range

News

Stock events

Transcripts

Guru trades

Insider trades

10-Q / 10-K SEC Filings

Other SEC Filings

You can also add individual stock alerts, including target prices and customized alerts based on a fundamental field like revenue, operating margin or GF Score.

Export portfolio to Excel

To export a portfolio to Excel, click on the “Export” button in the row of buttons starting with Edit View. You can export the portfolio in XLS format or CSV format.

Use a portfolio as the universe of stocks for the All-in-one Screener

To load a portfolio as the universe of stocks for the All-in-One Screener feature, click on the “Open in Screener” button.

Some FAQs

Do I need a Premium membership to create portfolios?

Free members can create up to three portfolios with up to 25 stocks per portfolio. Premium and Premium Plus members can have an unlimited number of portfolios with up to 500 stocks per portfolio.



Can I import portfolios from Excel?

Yes, you can import portfolios from Excel by clicking on the “Import” button. The Create New Portfolio pop-up also includes an “Import from Excel” link.



Can I export portfolios to Excel?

Yes, you can export portfolios to Excel by clicking on the “Export” button. You can export the portfolio in XLS or CSV format.



Why are the “5 Years” and “10 Years” columns missing from the Portfolio Gains table?

To show a five-year portfolio gain, you will need to have at least one stock whose “Date Added” is on or before the “five-year ago” date. For example: If the current date is June 29, 2023, the five-year portfolio gain calculation will have a June 29, 2018 start date. If none of your stock positions have a “Date Added” on or before June 29, 2018, the five-year portfolio gain calculation will contain some “Divide by zero” errors as the MV0 will equal zero for days prior to the earliest “Date Added.” As the time-weighted portfolio returns are computed daily, the “Divide by zero” errors prevent the gain calculation from displaying a valid output.



Can you add short positions in a portfolio?