Disney Just Got Downgraded, but Remains a Good Potential Opportunity

A KeyBanc analyst cited 5 main concerns

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Disney shares were downgraded.
  • The stock remains undervalued.
  • The analyst said buying the dip has been a losing trade, but this is questionable in 2023.
Article's Main Image

The Walt Disney Co. (

DIS, Financial) just got downgraded by KeyBanc. As a result, many investors may be wondering if the downgrade was justified and what it means for the future of the stock.

At first glance, the reasons for the downgrade seem to be valid. This, however, is not by itself negative news. Disney appears to be significantly undervalued, the fundamentals are not bad and the argument presented by one analyst that buying the dip has been a losing trade is highly questionable.

Why the stock was downgraded

Brandon Nispel, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, downgraded the stock to Sector Weight from Overweight on Thursday, saying in a note to clients there is "meaningful uncertainty" as the "2024 financial setup feels a lot like 2023."

Among the reasons for the downgrade were stalling direct-to-consumer subscriber growth, a failure to differentiate DTC churn, sagging Disney content sales, a "materially harder" reality for moving ESPN to streaming and fears that domestic park expectations appear too high in the U.S.

Nispel wrote, "We prefer to step aside, acknowledging meaningful uncertainty, and wait for further catalysts, as buying the dip has been a losing trade." Further, he sees "more negative than positive [near-term] catalysts.”

Market reaction to the downgrade

Do I agree with all these reasons? I would say they have a high degree of validity, but investors should not panic. When a stock gets upgraded or downgraded, the marked could either move the stock a lot or just brush off the news. On June 29, Disney opened at $87.80, about 1.78% lower than its closing price of $89.39 on June 28. However, it closed at $88.95 on Thursday, a gain of 0.14%.

1674799850178215936.png

The total elimination of losses may not mean much as it was just one day of trading, but, on the other hand, the stock did not tank on the news.

Value

A look at Disney's valutaion metrics suggest it is significantly undervalued, which may be a good reason to shrug off the downgrade news.

The stock trades with a price-book ratio of 1.62, which GuruFocus says is close to a 10-year low of 1.6. Similarly, the price-earnings ratio of 39.48 is close to a three-year low of 39.16 and the price-sales ratio of 1.87 is close to a 10-year low of 1.85. This confirms there is plenty of hidden value for the shares.

1674802931502678016.png
DIS Data by GuruFocus

Additionally, Disney has as GF Value of $160.54, which indicates potential upside of around 80% from the latest closing price.

1674805217448689664.png

The GF Score of 80 out of 100, however, implies it will likely have average performance going forward.

1674805952332693504.png

Warning signs and positive trends

There is some cause for concern as GuruFocus has also pointed out Disney's declining margins. The company's gross margin has been in long-term decline, falling at an average rate of 6.8% per year. At the same time, the operating margin has been in a five-year decline. The average rate of decline per year is 27.5%.

On a more positive note, the company recorded an annualized return on equity of 5.24% for the quarter that ended March 31. This ROE is ranked better than 54.69% of the 960 companies operating in the diversified media industry. It has also rebounded from a low of 0.69% in September 2022, stabilizing above 5% for the past two quarters.

Why the buying the dip has been a losing trade argument is questionable

One of the arguments Nispel made was that buying the dip on Disney was a losing trade. While it may have some merit, I do not think it is 100% accurate.

It is true Disney's shares have underperformed in 2023 as they have only gained around 2%, while the S&P 500 has risen about 15%. A closer look at the year-to-date chart, however, shows there have been quite a few times when buying the dip proved to be a winning strategy.

1674808605645209600.png
DIS Data by GuruFocus

For instance, on Jan. 30, the stock dipped to $107 and moved to $113 by Feb. 2. Then, on March 13, shares dipped to $92 before rallying to $101 by April 13. Again on April 26, the price dipped to $96 and moved higher to $103 by May 8. Finally, the dip to $88 on May 30 presented a nice opportunity as there was another short-term rally with the stock moving to $94 by June 13..

All these short-term moves show there have been plenty of opportunities to buy the dip, which then delivered short-term gains.

In other words, when focusing on a buy-and-hold strategy, the analyst is correct in saying buying the dip does not work. For a short-term strategy, however, the concept has worked well on several occasions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Disney's stock may have just received a downgrade, but it remains significantly undervalued. As such, it may be an attractive opportunity to monitor throughout 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.