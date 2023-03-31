NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of the Neuberger Berman mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and listed closed-end funds have appointed Ami Kaplan and Franklyn Smith as board members.

Ms. Kaplan was a partner at Deloitte LLP, where she worked with global financial services clients. She is member of the New York and New Jersey State Societies of CPA and has held a variety of roles with not-for-profit company boards.

Mr. Smith was a partner at PricewaterhouseCooper LLP, where he worked with mutual fund clients. He is a CPA with a license in New York, holds an advanced degree in public accounting, and serves on the Board of a not-for-profit organization.

The Neuberger Berman listed closed-end funds are set forth below.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. NYSE American: NBW Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. NYSE American: NML Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. NYSE American: NHS Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. NYSE American: NBH Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. NYSE American: NBO Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. NYSE: NBXG Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. NYSE American: NRO

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has over 2,700 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $436 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Contact:

Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC

Investor Information

(877) 461-1899

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-funds-announce-addition-of-two-new-board-members-301867739.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman