4 Industrial Stocks to Consider for the 2nd Half of 2023

These companies have topped the S&P 500 year to date

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Builders FirstSource, Owens-Corning, United Airlines and WESCO International are outperforming.
Article's Main Image

With the first half of 2023 coming to a close, investors may be interested in the stocks that have had strong performances so far this year.

The industrials sector has posted the largest year-to-date return at 14.37%.

1674870191718137856.png

Some stocks within this space are outperforming the S&P 500, which has posted a gain of around 16%. As of June 30, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found several stocks with a market cap greater than $5 billion that had a higher return relative to the index for the period. It also looked at stocks with price-earnings ratios below 15 and predictability ranks of at least one out of five stars.

Based on these criteria, industrial stocks that have outperformed the benchmark index by at least 15% year to date include Builders FirstSource Inc. (

BLDR, Financial), Owens-Corning Inc. (OC, Financial), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL, Financial) and WESCO International Inc. (WCC, Financial).

1674885948527083520.png

Builders FirstSource

Topping the index by approximately 94.46% since the start of the year, Builders FirstSource (

BLDR, Financial) has a $17.51 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $136.77 on Fridaywith a price-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-book ratio of 3.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The Dallas-based company manufactures and supplies building materials, including lumber, doors, decking, windows, manufactured components, insulation and tools.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1674874492372910080.png

At 77 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. While it received high ratings for profitability and growth, the financial strength is more moderate and the momentum and value ranks are low.

1674874898125684736.png

Builders FirstSource also has a three-star predictability rank. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 8.32% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Builders FirstSource, Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies has the largest holding with 0.76% of its outstanding shares.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates also have notable positions in the stock.

Owens-Corning

Beating the benchmark by around 39.52% so far this year, Owens-Corning (

OC, Financial) has a market cap of $11.84 billion; its shares were trading around $131.05 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-book ratio of 2.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The company, which is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, produces and sells insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites, along with related materials.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

1674877348270309376.png

The GF Score of 87 implies the company has good outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for profitability and growth, middling marks for financial strength and momentum and a low value rank.

1674877999566028800.png

Owens-Corning also has a three-star predictability rank.

With a 4% stake,

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other gurus invested in Owens-Corning are Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher, Dalio’s firm, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

United Airlines

Eclipsing the benchmark index by around 27.02% over the past six months, United Airlines (

UAL, Financial) has a $17.94 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $54.82 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-book ratio of 2.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The Chicago-based airline offers flights both in the U.S. and internationally, though it is known for its focus on long-haul travel.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued currently.

1674880542165696512.png

With a GF Score of 70, however, the company is likely to have average performance going forward. Receiving high ranks for value and momentum, the profitability and financial strength ratings are more moderate and growth is low.

1674881222184009728.png

The company also has a one-star predictability rank. GuruFocus found companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is United’s largest guru shareholder with a 7.29% stake. The stock is also being held by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissace Technologies, Cohen, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) and Greenblatt.

WESCO International

Surpassing the S&P 500 by roughly 25.72%, WESCO International (

WCC, Financial) has a $9.18 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $179.06 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 2 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The company, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, is a distributor of industrial products for electric and electronic solutions, communication and security solutions and utility and broadband solutions.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

1674884045797851136.png

Further, the GF Score of 88 means the company has good outperformance potential on the back of high ratings for profitability, growth and momentum, a more moderate financial strength rank and a low grade for value.

1674884588175884288.png

WESCO International has a one-star predictability rank.

Holding a 3.27% stake, WESCO’s largest guru shareholder is

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio). Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Cohen, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) and several other gurus also own the stock.

Additional outperformers

Other industrial stocks that beat the benchmark in the first half of the year were Avis Budget Group Inc. (

CAR, Financial), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL, Financial) and Crane Co. (CR, Financial).

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.