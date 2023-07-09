Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2023

In the second quarter, we produced nearly 480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000 vehicles.



Production



Deliveries



Subject to operating lease accounting



Model S/X



19,489



19,225



8%



Model 3/Y



460,211



446,915



5%



Total



479,700



466,140



5%



***


Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2023 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.


What: Date of Tesla Q2 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2023 Update: [url="]https://ir.tesla.com [/url]
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)


Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.


For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com.


***


Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

