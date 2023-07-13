Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds

Certain BlackRock closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions today as detailed below.

Municipal Funds:

Declaration- 7/3/2023 Ex-Date- 7/13/2023 Record- 7/14/2023 Payable- 7/31/2023

National Funds

Ticker

Distribution

Change From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust*

BYM

$0.038000

-

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust*

BTA

$0.043500

-

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc.*

MUA

$0.040500

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

MUI

$0.034000

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust

BFK

$0.030500

-

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.*

BKN

$0.039500

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BLE

$0.034000

-

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BTT

$0.056400

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

MHD

$0.035500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.

MQT

$0.035000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.*

MQY

$0.043500

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

MUE

$0.029000

-

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.

MVT

$0.031500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.

MYD

$0.036500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

MYI

$0.040500

-

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.*

MVF

$0.021000

-

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

BMN

$0.093750

-

State-Specific Funds

Ticker

Distribution

Change From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.

MUC

$0.033500

-

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BFZ

$0.039000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

MIY

$0.034500

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

MUJ

$0.037500

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.*

MHN

$0.033500

-

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.

MYN

$0.031500

-

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BNY

$0.030500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund*

MPA

$0.034000

-

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BHV

$0.026500

-

Taxable Municipal Fund:

Declaration- 7/3/2023 Ex-Date- 7/13/2023 Record- 7/14/2023 Payable- 7/31/2023

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust*

BBN

$0.092900

-

Taxable Fixed Income Funds:

Declaration- 7/3/2023 Ex-Date- 7/13/2023 Record- 7/14/2023 Payable- 7/31/2023

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BGT

$0.113580

-

BlackRock Core Bond Trust*

BHK

$0.074600

-

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust*

BIT

$0.123700

-

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.*

BKT

$0.088200

-

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust*

BLW

$0.098100

-

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust*

BTZ

$0.083900

-

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.*

DSU

$0.091050

-

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc.*

EGF

$0.041000

-

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.*

FRA

$0.117020

-

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.*

HYT

$0.077900

-

Equity Funds:

Declaration- 7/3/2023 Ex-Date- 7/13/2023 Record- 7/14/2023 Payable- 7/31/2023

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust*

BCX

$0.051800

-

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust*

BDJ

$0.056200

-

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust*

BGR

$0.065700

-

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust*

BGY

$0.033800

-

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust*

BME

$0.213000

-

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust*

BMEZ

$0.145000

-

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust*

BOE

$0.063000

-

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust*

BUI

$0.121000

-

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.*

CII

$0.099500

-

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust*

BST

$0.250000

-

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust*

BSTZ

$0.161300

-

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust*

BIGZ

$0.070000

-

Multi-Asset Funds:

Declaration- 7/3/2023 Ex-Date- 7/13/2023 Record- 7/14/2023 Payable- 7/31/2023

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust*

BCAT

$0.127500

-

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust*

ECAT

$0.125000

-

* In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), each of the Funds noted above posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This information can be found in the “Closed-End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com. As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2023 will be made after the end of the year.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF), BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT), BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) (collectively, the “Plan Funds”) have adopted a managed distribution plan (a “Plan”) to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Plan Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Plan Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, each Plan Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of June 30, 2023

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.051800

$0.035539 (69%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.016261 (31%)

BDJ

$0.056200

$0.014908 (27%)

$0.041292 (73%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.065700

$0.062310 (95%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003390 (5%)

BGY1

$0.033800

$0.016319 (48%)

$0 (0%)

$0.016670 (50%)

$0.000811 (2%)

BME1

$0.213000

$0.028028 (13%)

$0 (0%)

$0.016557 (8%)

$0.168415 (79%)

BMEZ1

$0.145000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.145000 (100%)

BOE1

$0.063000

$0.024805 (39%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.038195 (61%)

BUI

$0.121000

$0.047505 (39%)

$0.041003 (34%)

$0.032492 (27%)

$0 (0%)

CII

$0.099500

$0.024077 (24%)

$0 (0%)

$0.075423 (76%)

$0 (0%)

BST1

$0.250000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.250000 (100%)

BSTZ1

$0.161300

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.161300 (100%)

BIGZ1

$0.070000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.070000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.041000

$0.030828 (75%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.010172 (25%)

DSU1

$0.091050

$0.084109 (92%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006941 (8%)

FRA1

$0.117020

$0.113937 (97%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003083 (3%)

BGT

$0.113580

$0.107443 (95%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006137 (5%)

HYT1

$0.077900

$0.058499 (75%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.019401 (25%)

BTZ1

$0.083900

$0.054649 (65%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.029251 (35%)

BLW1

$0.098100

$0.094910 (97%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003190 (3%)

BHK1

$0.074600

$0.046212 (62%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.028388 (38%)

BIT1

$0.123700

$0.073166 (59%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.050534 (41%)

BCAT1

$0.127500

$0.045967 (36%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.081533 (64%)

ECAT1

$0.125000

$0.033577 (27%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.091423 (73%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through June 30, 2023

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.310800

$0.149910 (48%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.160890 (52%)

BDJ

$0.337200

$0.184630 (54%)

$0.042340 (13%)

$0.110230 (33%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.379800

$0.191790 (50%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.188010 (50%)

BGY1

$0.202800

$0.060430 (30%)

$0 (0%)

$0.055540 (27%)

$0.086830 (43%)

BME1

$1.278000

$0.069140 (5%)

$0 (0%)

$0.979780 (77%)

$0.229080 (18%)

BMEZ1

$0.870000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.870000 (100%)

BOE1

$0.378000

$0.125210 (33%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.252790 (67%)

BUI

$0.726000

$0.239240 (33%)

$0.127710 (18%)

$0.359050 (49%)

$0 (0%)

CII

$0.597000

$0.052450 (9%)

$0 (0%)

$0.544550 (91%)

$0 (0%)

BST1

$1.500000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$1.500000 (100%)

BSTZ1

$1.029200

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.130650 (13%)

$0.898550 (87%)

BIGZ1

$0.420000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.420000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.246000

$0.139733 (57%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.106267 (43%)

DSU1

$0.492450

$0.469843 (95%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.022607 (5%)

FRA1

$0.612620

$0.609537 (99%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003083 (1%)

