NEW YORK, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Trustees/Directors of the PIMCO closed-end funds below (each, a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund’s common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 13, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of July 12, 2023.



Monthly Distribution

Per Share

Fund Symbol Amount Change From

Previous

Month Percentage

Change From

Previous

Month PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (: PCN) $0.112500 - - PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (: PTY) $0.118800 - - PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (: PGP) $0.069000 - - PIMCO High Income Fund (: PHK) $0.048000 - - PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (: RCS) $0.051000 - - PCM Fund, Inc. (: PCM) $0.080000 - - PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (: PFL) $0.081400 - - PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (: PFN) $0.071800 - - PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (: PDI) $0.220500 - - PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (: PDO) $0.127900 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (: PMF) $0.042000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (: PCQ) $0.036000 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (: PNF) $0.033500 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (: PML) $0.039500 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (: PCK) $0.021500 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (: PNI) $0.029500 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (: PMX) $0.033000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (: PZC) $0.029500 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (: PYN) $0.024800 - - PIMCO Access Income Fund (: PAXS) $0.149400 - -

Fund Distribution Information as of May 31, 2023:

Fund Symbol Current Amount Annualized

current

distribution

rate expressed

as a

percentage of

NAV as of

05/31/2023 Annualized

current

distribution rate expressed as a

percentage of

Market Price as

of 05/31/2023 PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (: PCN) $0.112500 12.14% 10.74% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (: PTY) $0.118800 13.16% 11.14% PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (: PGP) $0.069000 11.60% 11.45% PIMCO High Income Fund (: PHK) $0.048000 12.74% 12.18% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (: RCS) $0.051000 14.13% 12.41% PCM Fund, Inc. (: PCM) $0.080000 14.10% 10.67% PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (: PFL) $0.081400 12.56% 12.46% PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (: PFN) $0.071800 12.56% 12.34% PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (: PDI) $0.220500 15.20% 14.50% PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (: PDO) $0.127900 11.90% 12.18% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (: PMF) $0.042000 5.25% 5.08% PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (: PCQ) $0.036000 4.21% 4.42% PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (: PNF) $0.033500 4.56% 4.67% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (: PML) $0.039500 5.37% 5.32% PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (: PCK) $0.021500 3.96% 4.43% PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (: PNI) $0.029500 4.19% 4.71% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (: PMX) $0.033000 4.88% 5.12% PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (: PZC) $0.029500 4.63% 4.63% PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (: PYN) $0.024800 4.42% 4.80% PIMCO Access Income Fund (: PAXS) $0.149400 11.85% 12.77%

Distribution rates are not performance and are calculated by annualizing the current distribution per share announced in this press release and dividing by the NAV or Market Price, as applicable, as of the reported date. A Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund’s distribution rate at a future time. Distributions may be comprised of ordinary income, net capital gains, and/or a return of capital (“ROC”) of your investment in a Fund. Because the distribution rate may include a ROC, it should not be confused with yield or performance.

Average Annual Total Returns Based on NAV and Market Price (“MKT”) of Common Shares as of May 31, 2023: