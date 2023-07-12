PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions

NEW YORK, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Trustees/Directors of the PIMCO closed-end funds below (each, a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund’s common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 13, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of July 12, 2023.

Monthly Distribution
Per Share
Fund SymbolAmountChange From
Previous
Month		Percentage
Change From
Previous
Month
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund(: PCN)$0.112500--
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund(: PTY)$0.118800--
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund(: PGP)$0.069000--
PIMCO High Income Fund(: PHK)$0.048000--
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc.(: RCS)$0.051000--
PCM Fund, Inc.(: PCM)$0.080000--
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund(: PFL)$0.081400--
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II(: PFN)$0.071800--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund(: PDI)$0.220500--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund(: PDO)$0.127900--
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund(: PMF)$0.042000--
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund(: PCQ)$0.036000--
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund(: PNF)$0.033500--
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II(: PML)$0.039500--
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II(: PCK)$0.021500--
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II(: PNI)$0.029500--
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III(: PMX)$0.033000--
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III(: PZC)$0.029500--
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III(: PYN)$0.024800--
PIMCO Access Income Fund(: PAXS)$0.149400--

Fund Distribution Information as of May 31, 2023:

Fund SymbolCurrent AmountAnnualized
current
distribution
rate expressed
as a
percentage of
NAV as of
05/31/2023		Annualized
current
distribution rate expressed as a
percentage of
Market Price as
of 05/31/2023
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund(: PCN)$0.11250012.14%10.74%
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund(: PTY)$0.11880013.16%11.14%
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund(: PGP)$0.06900011.60%11.45%
PIMCO High Income Fund(: PHK)$0.04800012.74%12.18%
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc.(: RCS)$0.05100014.13%12.41%
PCM Fund, Inc.(: PCM)$0.08000014.10%10.67%
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund(: PFL)$0.08140012.56%12.46%
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II(: PFN)$0.07180012.56%12.34%
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund(: PDI)$0.22050015.20%14.50%
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund(: PDO)$0.12790011.90%12.18%
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund(: PMF)$0.0420005.25%5.08%
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund(: PCQ)$0.0360004.21%4.42%
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund(: PNF)$0.0335004.56%4.67%
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II(: PML)$0.0395005.37%5.32%
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II(: PCK)$0.0215003.96%4.43%
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II(: PNI)$0.0295004.19%4.71%
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III(: PMX)$0.0330004.88%5.12%
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III(: PZC)$0.0295004.63%4.63%
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III(: PYN)$0.0248004.42%4.80%
PIMCO Access Income Fund(: PAXS)$0.14940011.85%12.77%

Distribution rates are not performance and are calculated by annualizing the current distribution per share announced in this press release and dividing by the NAV or Market Price, as applicable, as of the reported date. A Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund’s distribution rate at a future time. Distributions may be comprised of ordinary income, net capital gains, and/or a return of capital (“ROC”) of your investment in a Fund. Because the distribution rate may include a ROC, it should not be confused with yield or performance.

Average Annual Total Returns Based on NAV and Market Price (“MKT”) of Common Shares as of May 31, 2023:

Fund
Symbol		Inception
Date		1 Year5 Year10 YearSince Inception
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund(: PCN)12/21/2001NAV0.43%4.79%7.34%10.36%
MKT-1.50%2.46%7.70%10.06%
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund(: PTY)12/27/2002NAV0.50%5.92%8.85%12.22%
MKT-0.01%3.01%8.53%11.76%
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund(: PGP)5/31/2005NAV-5.02%3.12%7.15%9.90%
MKT-3.84%-2.40%-0.19%5.97%
PIMCO High Income Fund(: PHK)4/30/2003NAV-0.42%4.75%8.58%10.09%
MKT-7.78%0.09%3.25%7.31%
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc.(: RCS)2/24/1994NAV-4.55%0.55%3.67%7.20%
MKT4.85%-3.44%2.40%7.11%
PCM Fund, Inc.(: PCM)9/2/1993NAV-5.61%2.62%5.32%8.18%
MKT-1.08%4.43%7.33%8.53%
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund(: PFL)8/29/2003NAV-4.02%3.45%5.74%6.14%
MKT-5.61%1.51%5.64%5.81%
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II(: PFN)10/29/2004NAV-3.52%3.07%5.96%5.34%
MKT-2.83%2.10%6.03%5.14%
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund(: PDI)5/30/2012NAV-3.05%2.33%7.11%10.31%
MKT-3.53%0.98%8.01%9.97%
PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund(: PDO)1/29/2021NAV
