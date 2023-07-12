VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2023 /Mobilum Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)( FRA:C0B , Financial), announces that its Board has accepted Steven LaBella's resignation as CEO. The Board has appointed John Henderson as the interim CEO to navigate the organization going forward.

Since the onset of Mobilum Technologies, John Henderson has served both as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The organization now looks to John's experience from his former senior executive roles in capital markets and corporate development for venture level innovation and growth companies. Complementing John's extensive work experience is an MBA earned from Sauder UBC and a PhD in Management from UBC Okanagan, where he specialized in the use and integration of artificial intelligence for business applications.

"We are looking to John to guide the company through these difficult times in the distributed/blockchain industry. Throughout the evolution of this organization, he has stepped into whatever role was needed. John really has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the organization." commented Mobilum Board member, Robert Nizol.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) ( FRA:C0B, Financial) is a Canadian venture level technology company. The company has recently embarked on a strategic change by divesting non-core assets with a goal to refocus on innovation. For further information go to www.mobilum.com.

