VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2023 /Mobilum Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B, Financial), announces that its Board has accepted Steven LaBella's resignation as CEO. The Board has appointed John Henderson as the interim CEO to navigate the organization going forward.mobilumlogo.png

Since the onset of Mobilum Technologies, John Henderson has served both as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The organization now looks to John's experience from his former senior executive roles in capital markets and corporate development for venture level innovation and growth companies. Complementing John's extensive work experience is an MBA earned from Sauder UBC and a PhD in Management from UBC Okanagan, where he specialized in the use and integration of artificial intelligence for business applications.

"We are looking to John to guide the company through these difficult times in the distributed/blockchain industry. Throughout the evolution of this organization, he has stepped into whatever role was needed. John really has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the organization." commented Mobilum Board member, Robert Nizol.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (

FRA:C0B, Financial) is a Canadian venture level technology company. The company has recently embarked on a strategic change by divesting non-core assets with a goal to refocus on innovation. For further information go to www.mobilum.com.

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.

For further information: please contact John Henderson, +1 (250) 809-5909 or via email at [email protected]

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

John Henderson, Interim CEO and CFO
Phone: +1 (250) 809-5909
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Mobilum Technologies Inc.



