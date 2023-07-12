Newman's Three-Decade Legacy of Leading the World's Premier Banknote Design and Product Team is Set to Bolster Meta Materials' Cutting-Edge Nano-Optic Technologies

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. ("META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, announces the appointment of Mr. Alan Newman as Chief Product Officer for Authentication and Managing Director of the Banknote and Authentication new Business Unit, reporting to META's President and CEO, effective September 5, 2023.

Mr. Newman is celebrated as a luminary in the banknote industry, boasting an illustrious career that spans over 35 years. He is widely regarded as one of the top global experts in his field. His acumen in driving innovation and his relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in maintaining De La Rue's undisputed status as the paragon of banknote design.

At De La Rue, Mr. Newman architected the meteoric ascent of their design team, which is globally acclaimed as the most prestigious in the industry. Under his visionary leadership, the team achieved unparalleled success, including the creation of over 600 groundbreaking banknote designs that have been circulated worldwide. His stewardship also yielded 14 coveted international design awards since 2008 and a remarkable feat of launching 30% of the world's new banknote designs.

META's President and CEO, George Palikaras, expressed tremendous enthusiasm about this key milestone. "We are truly privileged to welcome an industry titan like Alan Newman to our executive team," he said. "His trailblazing contributions to innovative product development for the world's paramount banks speak volumes. With his wealth of experience, relationships, and keen insights, we believe Alan is perfectly poised to exponentially propel META's strategy and unlock unparalleled opportunities."

Alan Newman conveyed his fervor for joining META and remarked, "META is at the vanguard of innovation, particularly with its nano-optic technology. The potential for applying these advanced materials to usher in a new era for banknote and brand authentication is both exciting and boundless. I am invigorated by the prospect of synergizing my expertise in design, manufacturing, and commercialization to not only redefine industry standards but also to contribute to the growth of META's other burgeoning domains. Together, we expect to pave new avenues for groundbreaking innovation."

This appointment heralds a new chapter for META as it reinforces its commitment to cutting-edge innovation and solidifies its commercialization effort to be at the forefront of the advanced materials and nanotechnology landscape.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META®) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META's technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone

Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications

Meta Materials Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the prospects of the Company's authentication business resulting from the appointment of Mr. Newman to successfully pursue and obtain a beneficial resolution of any purported naked short selling of its common stock. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 12, 2023, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.