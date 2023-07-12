Livento Group (NUGN) BOXO New Projects - "Beirut Spy and Evil Things"

7 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces the details of two new projects to be produced by BOXO Productions as part of the $32.25m acquisition previously announced in May 2023.

BOXO Productions (www.boxoproductions.com) is a production company investing in and building what the industry terms a content library that holds and develops Movie, TV and Game assets which produce reoccurring revenue for the company and its shareholders.

"We are thrilled to announce a movie and TV series from our recent acquisition. ‘Beirut Spy' and the TV series, ‘Evil Things' are great assets to add to our portfolio which we continue to build. As stated in the initial release, this acquisition adds revenue, cash flow and profit. We will continue to acquire and produce more content, which will increase value to the company and shareholders", said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO.

Beirut Spy

An insider's account of post-war Middle East espionage, filled with intrigue, conspiracy, and real-life spies. It's an exciting spy thriller, featuring notable figures like Kim Philby, Miles Copel, Wilbur Crane and James Russell Barracks.

Based on the story by Said K. Aburish, known for the TV series House of Saddam and Frontline.

BOXO productions have acquired 2% of this movie. Beirut spy has expected worldwide and box office revenues of over $120,000,000.

Beirut Spy is expected to be released in 2025. The movie is written by Bob Edwards and produced by Daniel Dubecki, who previously worked with Lara Alameddine, and the movie Up in the Air.

Evil Things

Detective Hella Mauzer unravels a complex case of a missing elderly man in a remote Lapland village. Chauvinism and international intrigue complicate her investigation. A murder victim is then discovered in the forest. But what Hella doesn't know is that a small village nearby is harboring another crime.

The series will be developed during 2023, it is based on a book by Katja Ivar. Revenues are expected to be in the tens of millions (USD).

BOXO productions have acquired 7.5% of the TV series Evil Things, which is expected to be released in 2025. It's one of seven TV series BOXO has in its portfolio under development.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

