SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. ( LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced that Matthew Lang, J.D. has joined the executive management team as Chief Business Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Lang will serve on Lyell’s executive committee and will be responsible for Lyell’s legal, compliance, human resources, alliance management and early commercialization teams. He will also serve as Lyell’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.



“Matt is an experienced company builder who has successfully led growth in complex organizations to realize the value of innovative medicines for patients and shareholders,” said Lynn Seely, M.D., Lyell’s President and CEO. “I am delighted to welcome him to the team as we advance our mission of unlocking the potential of cell therapy for patients with solid tumors.”

“I am excited to join Lyell at a time when the team has progressed two product candidates into clinical development, with initial clinical data expected next year,” said Mr. Lang, Lyell’s Chief Business Officer. “Lyell’s pioneering science, diverse product pipeline and experienced leadership provide a unique opportunity to work as part of a team focused on delivering potentially transformative medicines for patients.”

Mr. Lang was previously Chief Administrative and Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Myovant Sciences where he built and led numerous functions at various stages including legal, compliance, human resources, alliance management, corporate communications, and risk management and helped build and lead the company through Phase 3 clinical development and global approval and commercialization of Myfembree® and Orgovyx®. While at Myovant, he negotiated numerous US and European co-development, licensing and commercialization deals as well as multiple financing and acquisition transactions totaling over $7.5 billion. Mr. Lang also served as the Managing Director and General Manager of Myovant’s European operations in Basel Switzerland where he was responsible for all aspects of Myovant’s ex-US business operations. Prior to Myovant, Mr. Lang held positions as Vice President, Head of Global Litigation, Investigations, Employment Law and Information Governance at Gilead Sciences, Inc. At Gilead, in addition to leading core functions within the legal department, Mr. Lang was a member of the company's corporate operating group, global legal leadership team, and global compliance committee. Prior to Gilead, Mr. Lang was an attorney at Dechert LLP in New York City. Mr. Lang received his BA in Classical Studies from Queen's University at Kingston in Canada and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The technologies powering its product candidates are designed to address barriers that limit consistent and long-lasting responses to cell therapy for solid tumors: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to persist and self-renew to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved durable clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

