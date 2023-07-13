ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For Professional Developers, Q2 2023. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its innovative governance-first platform approach to low-code solutions.

According to this evaluation, “ServiceNow continues to build on its IT credibility with focused, useful low-code innovations to address the technical and governance challenges of scaled, decentralized development and widespread automation. This vision is superior, bolstered by its roadmap, and rooted in the firm’s sound IT service management... Also, out-of-the-box (OOTB) features for governance and portfolio management are first-rate, providing a controlled end-to-end view of the whole app portfolio. Integration tools are additionally strong, with more than 600 connectors, and the platform provides a full functional testing framework.”

“Innovating quickly at scale is a continued priority for our customers. By bringing low-code together with AI on the end-to-end platform for digital transformation, ServiceNow customers can safely code less and build faster to create digital workflow applications and scale across their organizations while also taking a governance-first approach,” said Jithin Bhasker, GM and VP of App Engine BU at ServiceNow. “We believe we are the enterprise low-code platform of choice for the depth, scale, and simplicity required in enterprise-class delivery of low-code automation, and with one data model and one architecture on a unified well-governed platform, we are proud to be recognized.”

According to Forrester’s 2022 data, 62 percent of developers used low-code in some fashion.1 ServiceNow’s low-code solutions within its Creator Workflows include App Engine and Automation Engine, which enable customers to:

Empower developers of all types to quickly automate workflows Drive speed and value with low-code tools, templates, and pluggable pre-built components that support business-critical workflows while reducing the dependence on traditional programming. Seamlessly connect and orchestrate back-end systems and silos to create unified, modern and multichannel experiences across the enterprise.

Support seamless business-IT collaboration that balances agility and oversight Scale low-code applications with security & governance baked into the platform. Deliver on technology transformation roadmaps and scale digital initiatives to unlock revenue growth. Innovate in areas such as generative AI, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), decision management, process mining, and much more.



Low-code platforms that have a broad partner ecosystem and skills availability in the market are going to continue to gain market share. ServiceNow is well-positioned as it offers training and up-skilling opportunities for the developer community through RiseUp with ServiceNow, a global initiative to skill one million people on the company's platform by the end of 2024. Programs like RiseUp open new learning pathways for developers and in turn, allow businesses to address digital talent supply challenges, realize accelerated value, and drive innovation.

The Wave evaluation from Forrester adds, “Low-code is now fully mainstream and is advancing both the definition of ‘developer’ and the practices of agile development. At the same time, generative AI has thrown a monkey wrench of opportunity and uncertainty into the low-code market...Low-code vendors are responding to these needs with better collaboration tools, stronger DevOps and governance features, and a wave of new R&D focused on generative and assistive AI, which will increase the volume and (hopefully) the quality and governance of apps made on these platforms.”

The new wave of generative AI has the potential to transform entire industries. As adoption accelerates, organizations are turning to trusted vendors with battle-tested, purpose-built AI capabilities to exponentially boost productivity and gain a competitive edge, while also keeping their data and IP (intellectual property) secure. Embedding intelligence across the platform and making generative AI solutions configurable in low-code for seamless innovation at scale, ServiceNow brings the full potential of generative AI to the enterprise.

Continuing its commitment and investment in both low-code and generative AI technology, ServiceNow recently announced its Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Virtual Agent which are configurable as part of ServiceNow’s suite of low‑code development tools, so that anyone across the enterprise can apply generative AI to automation applications and access faster, more relevant answers in the Virtual Agent chatbot to help increase productivity without adding complexity. ServiceNow also announced that the company is developing custom large language models trained on data specifically for its ServiceNow Platform.

For more information on ServiceNow’s Creator Workflows solutions, visit: https://www.servicenow.com/workflows/creator-workflows.html

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

