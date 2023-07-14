CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2023 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.
Voted For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
|CHRISTINE M. ANTONY
60,625,661
95.41
2,918,941
4.59
|JUDITH J. ATHAIDE
56,492,421
88.90
7,052,181
11.10
|JOHN E. BILLOWITS
63,198,320
99.46
346,282
0.54
|KENNETH M. DEDELUK
56,850,509
89.47
6,694,093
10.53
|CHRISTOPHER L. FONG
54,290,460
85.44
9,254,142
14.56
|PRAMOD JAIN
63,094,463
99.29
450,139
0.71
|PETER H. KINASH
54,439,956
85.67
9,104,646
14.33
|MARK R. MILLER
63,275,886
99.58
268,716
0.42
|KIREN SINGH
63,177,586
99.42
367,016
0.58
Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
CMG (TSX:CMG, Financial) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.
