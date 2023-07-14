Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2023 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Voted For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

CHRISTINE M. ANTONY

60,625,661

95.41

2,918,941

4.59

JUDITH J. ATHAIDE

56,492,421

88.90

7,052,181

11.10

JOHN E. BILLOWITS

63,198,320

99.46

346,282

0.54

KENNETH M. DEDELUK

56,850,509

89.47

6,694,093

10.53

CHRISTOPHER L. FONG

54,290,460

85.44

9,254,142

14.56

PRAMOD JAIN

63,094,463

99.29

450,139

0.71

PETER H. KINASH

54,439,956

85.67

9,104,646

14.33

MARK R. MILLER

63,275,886

99.58

268,716

0.42

KIREN SINGH

63,177,586

99.42

367,016

0.58

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CMG (

TSX:CMG, Financial) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Kim MacEachern
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766084/Computer-Modelling-Group-Announces-Voting-Results-of-Election-of-Directors

img.ashx?id=766084
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.