CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2023 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Voted For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld CHRISTINE M. ANTONY 60,625,661 95.41 2,918,941 4.59 JUDITH J. ATHAIDE 56,492,421 88.90 7,052,181 11.10 JOHN E. BILLOWITS 63,198,320 99.46 346,282 0.54 KENNETH M. DEDELUK 56,850,509 89.47 6,694,093 10.53 CHRISTOPHER L. FONG 54,290,460 85.44 9,254,142 14.56 PRAMOD JAIN 63,094,463 99.29 450,139 0.71 PETER H. KINASH 54,439,956 85.67 9,104,646 14.33 MARK R. MILLER 63,275,886 99.58 268,716 0.42 KIREN SINGH 63,177,586 99.42 367,016 0.58

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CMG ( TSX:CMG, Financial) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

