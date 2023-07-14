SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended May 31, 2023.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $1.7 million, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $756 thousand, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $541 thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to 14%, compared to 23% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to negative 58%, compared with negative 61% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $3.0 million at May 31, 2023, compared to $3.9 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

We expect revenue for the fourth quarter ending August 31, 2023 to be approximately $1.4 million +/- 10%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, revenue expectations for the fourth quarter ending August 31, 2023, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

May 31,

February 28,

2023

2023

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,041

$

3,859

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

81

82

Accounts receivable (including related parties), net

981

530

Inventories

4,207

4,259

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

160

145

Total current assets

8,470

8,875

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,360

3,630

Operating lease right of use assets

1,456

1,505

Intangible assets, net

98

95

Investments in unconsolidated entities

913

921

Other assets

286

170

TOTAL ASSETS

$

14,583

$

15,196

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Current installments of long-term debt

$

5,072

$

5,071

Accounts payable

544

508

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,690

2,587

Other payable to related parties

1,298

1,221

Operating lease liabilities, current

144

144

Total current liabilities

9,748

9,531

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

1,493

1,626

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

1,312

1,361

Total liabilities

12,553

12,518

Commitments and contingencies

EQUITY:

SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity

Common stock

Additional paid-in capital

184,092

183,951

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,658

3,691

Accumulated deficit

(185,764

)

(185,008

)

Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity

1,986

2,634

Noncontrolling interests

44

44

Total equity

2,030

2,678

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

14,583

$

15,196

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

May 31,

February 28,

2023

2023

Revenues, net

$

1,679

$

1,152

Cost of revenues

1,438

890

Gross profit

241

262

Operating expenses:

Research and development

372

295

Selling, general and administrative

850

669

Total operating expenses

1,222

964

Loss from operations

(981

)

(702

)

Other income (expenses):

Interest expenses, net

(67

)

(65

)

Other income, net

295

229

Foreign currency transaction loss, net

(3

)

(7

)

Total other income, net

225

157

Loss before income taxes

(756

)

(545

)

Income tax expense

Net loss

(756

)

(545

)

Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4

)

Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders

$

(756

)

$

(541

)

Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.11

)

Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:

Basic and diluted

4,897

4,866

