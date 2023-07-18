Vancouver, BC, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextgen Food Robotics Corp (NEO: NGRB) ( NGRBF) (FSE: A3D48V) (the “Company” or “NextGen”), a company exploring the implementation of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and other advanced technologies in the food industry, is pleased to announce that it has reached a significant milestone in the development of its AI food ordering app, Lily, with the integration of the advanced Large Language Model (“LLM”) powered by GPT-4.0. This integration marks an important step as the company prepares to bring the innovative Lily app to market.



The Large Language Model (LLM) is a sophisticated natural language processing system that utilizes GPT-4.0, an advanced artificial intelligence algorithm, to understand and generate human-like text. By integrating LLM into Lily, the app will offer users a more intuitive and conversational experience. LLM can comprehend context, generate coherent responses, and analyze complex language patterns, enabling Lily to interact with users in a seamless manner.

This milestone integration of LLM through GPT-4.0 into Lily is a testament to Nextgen’s commitment to technological advancements. By providing personalized recommendations, addressing user inquiries, and facilitating easy navigation through its comprehensive menu, Lily aims to deliver a user-friendly and engaging experience, akin to conversing with a knowledgeable food expert.

"The integration of the Large Language Model (LLM) through GPT-4.0 into our AI food ordering app, Lily, is a crucial milestone in our product development journey," said Paul Rivas "We are excited to bring this innovative app to market, offering users an enhanced and personalized food ordering experience. LLM's advanced capabilities empower Lily to understand user queries and provide relevant responses, setting the stage for a convenient and enjoyable customer journey."

For more information about Nextgen and its AI food ordering app, Lily, please visit www.nextgenai.ca.

About Nextgen Food Robotics Corp

Nextgen Food Robotics Corp (NEO: NGRB) is company exploring the implementation of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies in the food industry. The Company is focused on leveraging advanced technology to enhance the food ordering experience. Its flagship product, Lily, which is currently in development, is an AI-driven app that is designed to provide seamless and personalized interactions for customers worldwide.

