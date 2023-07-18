Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria”), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (“Freedom”) (NYSE: FACT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, CS Solis LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and CRSEF Solis Holdings, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company, today announced they have entered into a consent agreement related to the proposed business combination between Complete Solaria and Freedom. For further information, please refer to the supplement to the proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination, which can be accessed via the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1838987/000119312523184156/d532137d424b3.htm.

Shareholder Vote

The extraordinary general meeting of Freedom’s shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination between Complete Solaria and Freedom is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time via a virtual meeting format at https://www.cstproxy.com/freedomac1/sm2023. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and shares of common stock and warrants of the combined entity will commence trading shortly thereafter on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new symbols “CSLR” and “CSLR.WS”, respectively, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every shareholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, Freedom requests that each shareholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (or cast their vote by telephone or internet as provided on each proxy card) as soon as possible and, if by internet, no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 10, 2023, to ensure that such shareholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Shareholders who hold shares in “street name” through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted at the Special Meeting.

If any Freedom shareholder does not receive the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, as supplemented (the “Proxy Statement”), in connection with the proposed business combination, such shareholder should (i) confirm their Proxy Statement’s status with their broker or (ii) contact Morrow Sodali LLC, Freedom’s proxy solicitor, for assistance via e-mail at [email protected] or toll-free call at 800-662-5200. Banks and brokers can call Morrow Sodali LLC at 203-658-9400.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and an end-to-end customer offering, which is expected to include financing, project fulfilment, and customer service, allowing it to sell more products across more markets and enable more options for customers wishing to make the switch to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. To learn more, visit: https://www.completesolaria.com.

About Freedom

Freedom is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom is led by Executive Chairman Tidjane Thiam, who previously served as CEO of Credit Suisse and Prudential. Senior management of Freedom also includes Chief Executive Officer Adam Gishen and Edward Zeng, a proven entrepreneur with a strong track record of creating value for investors across financial services, technology and energy transition sectors. To learn more about Freedom, visit www.freedomac1.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the referenced and proposed transactions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are forecasts, predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, strategies and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the risk that the proposed business combination between Freedom and Complete Solaria may not be completed by Freedom’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Freedom; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed business combination; (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed business combination on Complete Solaria’s business relationships, operating results, and business generally; (v) risks that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of the companies or diverts managements’ attention from Complete Solaria’s ongoing business operations and potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted in connection with the proposed business combination; (vii) the ability to maintain the listing of Freedom’s securities on a national securities exchange; (viii) the price of Freedom’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the applicable competitive or regulatory landscapes, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Freedom’s or Complete Solaria’s business, and changes in the combined capital structure; (ix) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (x) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the previously consummated Complete Solaria merger and the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (xi) the evolution of the markets in which Complete Solaria will compete; (xii) the costs related to the previously consummated Complete Solaria merger and the proposed business combination; (xiii) any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Complete Solaria’s business; and (xiv) Freedom and Complete Solaria’s expectations regarding market opportunities.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement and other documents filed by Freedom from time to time with the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Freedom and Complete Solaria assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Freedom nor Complete Solaria gives any assurance that any of them will achieve its expectations.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to proposed transactions involving Complete Solaria and Freedom. Freedom has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2023 and which includes a proxy statement for the solicitation of Freedom shareholder approval and a prospectus for the offer and sale of Freedom securities in the proposed transaction with Complete Solaria, and other relevant documents with the SEC to be used at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to approve the proposed transaction with Complete Solaria. The proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed to shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination between Freedom and Complete Solaria. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF FREEDOM AND COMPLETE SOLARIA ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of documents filed by Freedom with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Freedom, Complete Solaria and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Freedom’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination between Freedom and Complete Solaria. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination between Freedom and Complete Solaria are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the proposed transaction when available at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination between Freedom and Complete Solaria. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

