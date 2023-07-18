Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced it will release its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2023 after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 3rd. The Company will host a live webcast to review its results on Friday, August 4th, at 11:00 a.m. CDT. Denbury’s earnings release, supplemental materials, and webcast will be accessible on its Investor Relations website at investors.denbury.com.

A webcast replay will be accessible on the same website shortly after the live event.

About Denbury

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (“CCUS”) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

